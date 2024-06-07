Greenville area to hold Pride Month events in June with festivals, drag shows, and more

The LGBTQ+ community is celebrating Pride Month in the Greenville area with events in June to bring awareness to its culture and equal rights efforts.

Pride Month dates back to the landmark event in the LGBTQ+ rights movement known as the Stonewall Riots. On June 28, 1969, police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York City, causing riots to erupt over several days.

On June 26, 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage throughout the nation, preventing state bans on such marriages. In December 2022, President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act, a law to protect and recognize same-sex and interracial marriages.

Pride Month in the Upstate brings a host of health, social and educational events that commemorate the progress made in the local LGBTQ+ community and to raise awareness for the groups ongoing struggles.

While the Spartanburg Pride March and Festival will not take place until late October, there are many different ways to participate in Pride events. Here are the events where you can celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in the Upstate this June:

Hundreds march down Main Street during the Upstate Pride Festival's annual march in downtown Spartanburg on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. This year the festival was moved from Barnett Park to downtown to improve accessibility.

More on Rights: SC Senate to debate bill about banning transgender youth medical care, what to know

Pride Month Events Happening in the Upstate

June 7

Gays for Garlic Bread at Commons Park (Downtown Anderson) – 6 to 8 p.m.

June 8

Wig Party at Modal, 813 Augusta St. – 6 to 9 p.m.

Outside Pride Hike at Conestee Nature Preserve, 840 Mauldin Road (Greenville) – at 10 a.m.

Pridefest at Trinity Lutheran, 421 N. Main St., (Greenville) –11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Garden Party at Juniper, 315 S. Main St. (Greenville) – 6 to 10 p.m.

Hundreds march down Main Street during the Upstate Pride Festival's annual march in downtown Spartanburg on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. This year the festival was moved from Barnett Park to downtown to improve accessibility.

June 9

Drag Bingo Brunch at Juniper, 315 S. Main St. (Greenville) - 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

June 13

Pups & Pride at Modal, 813 Augusta St. (Greenville) – 6 to 9 p.m.

June 14

Pride Workout Fundraiser at Reaction Fitness, 9 Ferguson St. (Greenville) – 6 p.m.

June 20

Gay Bake-Off at Modal, 813 Augusta St. (Greenville) – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

LGBTQ+ U Comedy Show at The Velo Fellow, 1 Augusta St. (Greenville) – 7 to 8:30 p.m.

More on Entertainment: Trueline Greenville breaks ground for 1,700-person capacity music venue, opening in 2025

June 21

Pride Drag Brunch at New Realm Brewing, 912 S. Main St. (Greenville) – 6 to 9 p.m.

June 22

Adrenaline Fitness Zumba, 301 Airport Road (Greenville) – 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Pride Bar Crawl by Upstate Pride, various locations (Greenville) – 4 p.m. to midnight

Diamond Tara Dupree performs as Miss Upstate Pride 2023 during the annual Upstate Pride Festival in downtown Spartanburg on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. This year the festival was moved from Barnett Park to downtown to improve accessibility.

June 23

Sunday Pride Party w/ Upstate Pride at Traveler's Taproom, 2624 Poinsett Highway (Greenville) – 2 to 8 p.m.

June 28

Upstate Black Pride March & Festival, South Main Street (Downtown Greenville) – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Did we miss an event this Pride Month in the Upstate? Send all events to ajackson@gannett.com

– A.J. Jackson covers the food & dining scene, along with arts, entertainment and downtown culture for The Greenville News. Contact him by email at ajackson@gannett.com, and follow him on X (formally Twitter) @ajhappened. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers. Sign up today for a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Pride Month celebrates breaking down cultural barriers in Greenville