Greenville aerial adventure park voted in nation's top 10: Here's why it's so exciting

Those seeking a summer thrill will want to gather some friends and head out to this Upstate aerial adventure park.

Only if you're ready to rise up to the trees, that is.

Flying Rabbit Adventures was voted by USA TODAY 10Best readers as one of the best aerial adventure parks in the United States. In the voting, the park claimed spot No. 7, with Saluda, North Carolina's The Gorge Zipline following in tow.

Located on 821 Laurens Road in Greenville, Flying Rabbit Adventures is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays and operates every other day from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Here's what makes the park worth the visit.

What is an aerial adventure park?

Aerial adventure parks contain obstacle courses set high up in the trees. Completing the courses requires more physical exertion than a standard zip line tour, according to Tree to Tree Cape May Adventure Park. Balance beams, swings, tight ropes, and wobbly bridges are obstacle elements visitors can expect to encounter when venturing through aerial parks. Team building is encouraged when visiting the park with a group of family or friends. To ensure the safety of all park participants and members, harnesses must be worn at the park and on courses.

Kolbe Scanlon, 9, of Uxbridge, at Boundless Adventures zipline and aerial adventure park in West Berlin, August 10, 2022.

What did USA TODAY 10Best say about Flying Rabbit Adventures?

USA TODAY described Flying Rabbit Adventures as a "particularly exciting opportunity." In the voting results, the three-story structure aerial adventure course's 58 distinct challenges were mentioned. What makes the park even more noteworthy is its fresh craft beer and barbecue, which is available on site as a post-excursion reward, said the story.

What is there to do at Flying Rabbit?

Flying Rabbit Adventures offers its thrill seekers a host of fun-filled activities. Orville's Kids Course was designed with the skill set levels of young thrill seekers in mind, who will get to navigate through 10 obstacles.

At the Aerial Adventure Course, guests of all skill levels will test their skills on 58 obstacles and zip lines. The three-story course is built over 5 acres of wooded land in close proximity to downtown Greenville and is adjacent to the Swamp Rabbit Trail. Like Orville's Kids Course, there will be a ground school on site where you can learn about your gear and how to navigate the course. To embark on the main course, you must be a maximum height of 50 inches and 285 pounds.

Last but not least is the Upstate region's first of its kind PumpTrack, just off the Swamp Rabbit Trail extension. For the all-wheel track, you can bring your own bike, scooter, skateboard, or rollerblades. If you do have a bike, you can rent one on site from the Flying Rabbit. To ensure bike availability, call ahead at 864-230-0191.

10Best Aerial Adventure Parks

∎ No. 1: Botanical World Adventures, Hakalau, Hawaii

∎ No. 2: The Adventure Park at Sandy Spring, Sandy Spring, Maryland

∎ No. 3: RYZE Adventure Park, Maryland Heights, Missouri

∎ No. 4: Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

∎ No. 5: Aerie's Resort, Grafton, Illinois

∎ No. 6: Cocoa Beach Aerial Adventures, Cape Canaveral, Florida

∎ No. 7: Flying Rabbit Adventures, Greenville, South Carolina

∎ No. 8: The Gorge Zipline, Saluda, North Carolina

∎ No. 9: TreeUmph! Adventure Course, Bradenton, Florida

∎ No. 10: ZipZone Outdoor Adventures, Columbus, Ohio

