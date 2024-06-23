Green burial site is a welcomed venture in Tallahassee

I am 77 years old, so serious reflection has become more of a habit than when I shepherded a family while working full time. Lately, thoughts about my death flicker through my mind. This brings me to the question: what shall I ask my family to do with my body? I want to be clear now, so I don’t burden them with that decision after I’m gone.

Then last week I walked on a remarkable piece of land, where a not-for-profit green burial cemetery is coming: the Red Hills Community Cemetery.

The Red Hills Community Cemetery is planned for 20 acres in Hickory Preserve in eastern Leon County.

The cemetery is planned for 20 acres in Hickory Preserve, with burial fees supporting the preservation of woodlands and native plants. There are Shortleaf Pine, Mockernut Hickory, and White Oaks, now very rare. A 40-acre portion has never been farmed or cleared, with 100-year-old oaks and remnants of red-ring milkweed, wild petunia and Jo Pye weed. These ecological features are why a Conservancy easement is in process, in exchange for a commitment to never develop the land, to manage it in perpetuity. The land has historical value as well, belonging for decades to the Crump family, respected leaders throughout our community's history.

I could see myself sleeping under the oaks, amid the wildflowers, hearing gentle water spilling over ground on its way to Black Creek, with the kites calling overhead and cardinals settling in the hickory hammock. I could see my family in this welcoming spot, holding hands and sharing quiet thoughts. Or coming back for a picnic, on land protected partly with my burial fees.

I’ve been intrigued by the idea of green burials since I attended one, for a younger man who left us before his time. We were outside, engaged authentically with nature in a profound moment. A simple, white silk shroud covering him, he was gently lifted and placed in an open grave, all of us adding flowers or cherished objects meaningful to his life. There were comforting thoughts shared by persons dedicated to a spiritual life. We added earth, all of us, telling him goodbye. A simple, gentle, good-bye…. like in olden times. Sun shining down, leaves whispering, a bird calling……so close to the world God created before there were halls and walls. This natural cathedral helped to ease the pain, to see death as a natural part of life, to walk us gently to a feeling of peace.

I am writing to the larger community to champion the cause of green burial for all who want the dignity and simplicity of a last goodbye like this…those who want to join the earth in a way best for everyone they leave behind. Nearly 54% of Americans are considering a green burial (New York Times, 2023) but before now, Tallahassee has not had that option.

Red Hills Community Cemetery (RHCC) needs to raise $340,000 to purchase the acreage in Hickory Preserve. Memberships guaranteeing a burial plot are available now, and 25 have already been accepted. It is expected that 100 memberships will secure the land purchase.

Anthony Gaudio as president of the RHCC Board of Directors, has opened an Envision Credit Union escrow account where funds are deposited in escrow. RHCC has submitted an application and expects IRS tax exempt status no later than August. If a member were to die before the cemetery is fully operational, or if for any reason the land is not purchased by April 2027, the membership fee will be returned minus an administrative fee.

All board members and supporters are volunteers, and they are currently making presentations to community, environmental, church, and other religious groups to let them know about RHCC memberships and the option for a green burial in our community.

Traditional burials in the US require each year felling some 30 million feet of wood for caskets, 90,000 tons of steel, 800,000 gallons of toxic embalming fluid, 1.6 million tons of reinforced concrete for vaults and 14,000 tons of steel. Fossil fuels burned by cremations could power a rocket to the moon and back 85 times, and release 7,800 pounds of mercury into the air and water, according to the Green Burial Council.

If you don’t want pollution to be your postmortem legacy, consider a green burial.

Lucia Maxwell

Lucia Maxwell was formerly the executive director of the Panhandle Area Health Network and a consultant to the Florida Alcohol and Drug Abuse Association, and now enjoys grandchildren, growing food and flowers, and volunteering in her community. For more information on the burial site, visit: https://redhillscommunitycemetery.com, https://www.hickorypreserve.com.

