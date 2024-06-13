Green Bay's Juneteenth celebration is Saturday. Here is what you need to know

GREEN BAY - We All Rise: African American Resource Center has expanded the festivities for its fifth annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday.

This year’s theme, “Black men are caregivers,” aims to highlight the impact that Black men have on their community and on society. We All Rise wanted to shine a light on Black men's mental health and to be intentional about honoring "their contributions to Black culture, Black safety, Black caregiving and Black love," said Robin Scott, executive director of We All Rise.

“Society has painted Black men in a certain kind of stereotypical way, and Black men are not often seen as tender, soft, complex human beings,” said Ivy Summers, the special events coordinator for We All Rise. “It's important to realize, Black men especially have and are taking care of community, taking care of family, taking care of kids … the list is vast of Black men in our community showing up and caring for others.”

We All Rise has asked community members to nominate local Black men who are leaders and caregivers. On the day of the celebration, signs and images of these men will be displayed throughout the park so that community members can learn more about local leaders, Summers said.

“People can reach out and get to know the people that are right here in our community that are doing incredible work, that may not always get the recognition that others do,” she said.

Here is what you need to know about the 2024 Juneteenth celebration in Green Bay.

When is Juneteenth 2024?

Juneteenth is celebrated annually on June 19, and commemorates the anniversary of when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to free the last enslaved people on June 19, 1865.

In 2021, Juneteenth became a federal holiday in the United States.

Typically, We All Rise holds its celebration on the Saturday before the holiday, according to Scott.

Kids participate in a Hula-Hoop competition on June 17, 2023, during the Juneteenth celebration at Joannes in Green Bay.

When and were is Green Bay's Juneteenth event?

The We All Rise Juneteenth celebration will take place on June 15 at Joannes Park, 215 S. Baird St.

This year, the event hours have extended from noon to 9 p.m. to give the community more time to celebrate.

What's new at this year's Juneteenth celebration?

Parade: This year, a parade will lead participants to Joannes Park to kick off the start of the celebration. The parade will begin with setup at 11:30 a.m. at We All Rise: African American Resource Center, 430 S. Webster Ave. Then the group will walk down Chicago Street, turn left onto Roosevelt Street and then turn right on East Walnut Street. This will lead the group down to the park, where the celebration will begin at noon.

Car giveaway: In collaboration with Specialty Auto in Suamico, We All Rise will also be giving away a car during this year's celebration.

Fireworks: The extended Juneteenth celebration will close with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. at Joannes Park.

About 50 vendors participated in the Juneteenth celebration June 17, 2023, at Joannes Park in Green Bay.

What else will be going on at the Juneteenth event?

At the park, artists, poets and musical groups from across the state will gather for performances to showcase the richness of the Black community not only in Green Bay, but in Wisconsin as a whole, Summers said.

Additionally, 60 local vendors will set up booths at the event. Summers says that this event helps to highlight the vast offerings of local Black-owned businesses. Among the vendors will be food trucks and restaurants.

“There's no directory right for Black-owned businesses… and this is really one of those days that helps get the word out, connect people with vendors, connect vendors with community, and our vendors truly enjoy it,” Summers said.

We All Rise will be providing its yearly community meal at 5:30 p.m. during the celebration. They will also be bringing in a variety of activities for the younger members of the community, including sports tournaments and bounce houses, said Scott.

"It's all about like folks standing together in solidarity and folks seeing the rich history of the African American community being celebrated," said Scott. "The opportunity to break bread together. The opportunity to play sports and have games and activities for the entire family. To enjoy native music and instruments, and performances ... it's a celebration of the humanities of art and Black expression."

