What to do in Green Bay this weekend, beyond: Harlem Globetrotters, last Christkindlmarket of season
GREEN BAY - If you're looking for something to take your family out to during the holiday weekend, you're in luck.
There are still a couple weekends left to see the Garden of Lights at the Green Bay Botanical Garden or grab a pretzel at the Christkindlmarket on Broadway before the market ends for the season Saturday. And the Harlem Globetrotters will be in town Tuesday.
Here are a few events happening this weekend, Christmas Day and the day after Christmas in the Green Bay area.
BYO5 basketball tournament
Join the Green Bay Police Department's annual Bring Your Own Five winter break tournament Saturday. Police officers play basketball with kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay east-side location, 1451 University Ave.
The tournament lasts from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. It's free for players to join.
Volunteer to pack or deliver a Christmas dinner for a family
Take an hour or two on Christmas Day to give someone a free meal or holiday card so they don't feel as alone during the holidays. Four Winds Ministries packs annual Christmas dinners for people who may have gone without a meal. They usually deliver dinners and gifts to people who are are elderly, have disabilities and/or low-income.
Four Winds Ministries is also holding a blanket drive for anyone to drop off a blanket in bins in front of Spring Lake Church.
Volunteers are always welcome to help pack or deliver meals, wrap gifts or clean up between 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. Sign up at fourwindsministriesofwi.com/volunteer.
Harlem Globetrotters at the Resch Center
Don't miss your chance to see the Harlem Globetrotters when they visit Wisconsin. The team is making a stop in Green Bay on its global tour to play their rivals, the Washington Generals, at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
The game will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are still available at Ticket Star through the Resch Center's website.
Check out the Christkindlmarket on Broadway before it closes for the season
The Christkindlmarket on Broadway is wrapping up for the season Dec. 23. Grab a pretzel and some mulled wine before it's gone.
Frosty's Winterland and Mickey's Christmas Carol will be playing at the market Friday night and heaters will be set up. Saturday will be "Stewdurday," where Minzo's Kitchen will be making special community soups. You can bring your favorite vegetable and the chefs will add it to the broth.
The market goes from 5-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. The traditional German-style holiday street market is held each year in the Red Sculpture Park and on East Hubbard Street.
Holiday Lights Display in De Pere
The final holiday lights display of the season will be held this weekend from 5-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday in Voyageur Park. It is a free, drive-thru event.
Holiday Lights on the Fox
There is another drive-thru option for holiday lights at the Brown County Fairgrounds. The Holiday Lights on the Fox display is open 4:30-10 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, including Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
Press-Gazette holiday lights map
The Green Bay Press-Gazette's holiday lights map has 11 entries if you're looking for a holiday drive this weekend. These are reader-submitted displays.
Ongoing events
Festival of Trees at National Railroad Museum
Winter Jubilee Light Show at Titletown
"A Frank's Christmas" at Meyer Theatre
Garden of Lights at Green Bay Botanical Garden
This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay weekend fun includes Harlem Globetrotters, Christkindlmarket