Green Bay area offers plenty of holiday events. Here are 16 to check out

GREEN BAY - The Christmas holiday is quickly approaching and there is no shortage of holiday events to attend in the Green Bay area.

There are live music events, shopping events, holiday and historical displays as well as the annual holiday parade.

Here are 16 events to celebrate the spirit of the season.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will present “The Ghost of Christmas Eve” at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Resch Center.

TSO presents ‘The Ghost of Christmas Eve’

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will present “The Ghost of Christmas Eve” Nov. 15 at the Resch Center, 820 Armed Forces Drive, Ashwaubenon. TSO will present two shows, at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.

TSO is a multi-platinum rock group, consistently topping touring charts for the past 15 years. Since its touring debut, TSO has played more than 2,000 winter tour shows to more than 18 million fans.

TSO will give at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. To date, more than $18 million has been donated by the group.

Tickets start at $39.75 and are available online at ticketstaronline.com or 800-895-0071.

History on display at Neville museum

“Holiday Memories of Downtown Green Bay” will be on display Nov. 11 through Jan. 7 at the Neville Public Museum.

The exhibit features the animated figures that once decorated the H.C. Prange’s department store windows. Bruce the Spruce is a talking Christmas tree. He will be awake at select times to talk with shoppers.

There’s also a Children Only Shop, for youth ages 4 to 12 to purchase holiday gifts priced at $4 each. Gifts are wrapped for them. Entrance is included with museum admission.

Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The museum is located at 210 Museum Place.

For more information, visit nevillepublicmuseum.org.

Decorated trees are placed alongside the trains in the Festival of Trees at the National Railroad Museum in Green Bay.

Railroad museum hosts Festival of Trees, Holidays On The Rails

The National Railroad Museum will present its annual Festival of Trees Nov. 16 through Dec. 31. The museum is located at 2285 S. Broadway, Ashwaubenon.

The festival features dozens of uniquely decorated trees displayed among the museum’s historic locomotives and exhibits. Trees are sponsored and decorated by local organizations and individuals.

The museum’s Holidays On The Rails event will be Dec. 12 to 14. All are welcome, though the event is geared toward children in preschool through grade 2. The event includes a train ride, crafts, cookie decorating, games and a chance to meet Santa. It is included with regular museum admission.

Regular museum hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The museum will be closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Day and will close at 2 p.m. New Year’s Day.

The museum also closes earlier on days when The Polar Express Train Ride events are held. Note that tickets for this year’s Polar Express Train Ride are all sold out.

For more information, visit nationalrrmuseum.org.

Holiday street market, Christkindlmarket, opens Nov. 17

Christkindlmarket On Broadway will kick off Nov. 17 with the unveiling of the holiday light display and a 20-foot Christmas tree. Christkindlmarket On Broadway runs 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays Nov. 17 to Dec. 23.

The traditional German-style holiday street market is held each year in the Red Sculpture Park and on East Hubbard Street.

Free activities on Nov. 17 include carriage rides, photos with Santa, Santa’s reindeer, cookie decorating and a giving tree.

Every market during the season will feature more than 20 vendor booths, caroling, German-style food and pretzels, beer and mulled wine, burn barrels with a s’more station, igloo domes to rent and an ice skating rink.

Santa Claus waves to families during the 37th annual Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade on Nov. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

Annual holiday parade is Nov. 17 in downtown Green Bay

“Let it Snow” is the theme of the 39th annual Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade, set to take place Nov. 17.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. to march down Jefferson, Cherry and Washington streets.

Attendees can watch giant flying balloons, local marching bands, dancers, singers, and of course, Santa and his reindeer.

‘The Nutcracker’ ballet makes return to The Weidner

The Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization and the Weidner Philharmonic will present “The Nutcracker” Nov. 24 to 26. The ballet will be performed at 2 p.m. each day at The Weidner, 2420 Nicolet Drive, on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus.

The story takes place Christmas Eve. Clara, 15, goes looking for the Nutcracker, but as midnight strikes, strange things happen. Clara meets Arabian princesses, Russian Cossacks, French ballet dancers, and the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Tickets start at $24.50 at ticketstaronline.com or 800-895-0071.

Ice skaters take to the ice Nov. 23, 2018, during the Winter Jubilee in the Titletown District in Ashwaubenon.

Titletown hosts Winter Jubilee Warm Up Nov. 24-25

A Winter Jubilee Warm Up is set to run Nov. 24 and 25 at Titletown. Several activities will take place to mark the holiday season.

The jubilee begins at 10 a.m. Nov. 24 with the opening of ice skating and Santa’s Mailbox. Santa will stop by at 4 p.m. and fire pits will be lit. Visitors can take photos with the reindeer or other holiday scenes while enjoying holiday music. Horse-drawn carriage rides will begin at 5 p.m. Registration is required to visit with Santa at titletown.com.

Nov. 25 events will follow the same schedule and continue Fridays and Saturdays into December.

Other events in December include chances to visit Santa, watch Characters on Ice at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 19, get your pet pictures with Santa and take part in holiday-themed trivia.

For more information, including a full list of events, visit titletown.com/events/calendar/winter-jubilee-warm-up.

Frank’s Christmas marks 24th year of holiday show

Let Me Be Frank Productions will present Frank’s Christmas Nov. 24 and 25 at the Meyer Theatre, 117 S. Washington St.

Each year a new original story is presented as a musical comedy show. This is the group’s 24th year of putting on a holiday show.

For show times and tickets, visit meyertheatre.org or call 800-895-0071.

The walk-through caterpillar is a favorite with WPS Garden of Lights visitors (and a popular spot for selfies) at Green Bay Botanical Garden.

Visit WPS Garden of Lights beginning Nov. 24

Green Bay Botanical Garden will host the annual WPS Garden of Lights beginning Nov. 24. Each evening from 4:30 to 9 p.m., the gardens will be lit with 350,000 lights on botanical displays. The displays can be viewed nightly through Dec. 30.

The nature-inspired light displays include an icicle forest, flowers, a 60-foot walk-through caterpillar and interactive glow necklaces. Visitors also can see Santa and Mrs. Claus and send letters to Santa.

Green Bay Botanical Garden is located at 2600 Larsen Road. Timed entry tickets available at gbbg.org/explore/events-exhibits/wps-garden-of-lights.

Holiday craft show is Nov. 25 at Resch Expo

Start, or finish, your holiday shopping during the Nov. 25 Holiday Gift & Craft Show at the Resch Expo. The public is invited to shop from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Some of the items available to purchase include carvings, stained glass, dried flowers, dolls, quilts, macramé, ceramics, jewelry, candle making, rosemaling, stitchery, blown glass, leather products, candy, bakery, wooden toys, collector items, doll accessories, paintings, holiday gifts, copper art, decorations, folk art and more.

Admission is $7 for adults and kids 12 and younger will be admitted free with an adult. Purchase tickets at reschcomplex.com.

Small Business Saturday

Shop the Broadway, Downtown, Olde Main Street and Military Avenue districts and the city of Green Bay on Nov. 25 to support small businesses. Free trollies will be running from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. to take you to different districts.

Drinks with the Grinch at Resch Expo

You need to be age 21 or older for Drinks with the Grinch as the green sourpuss makes a stop in Green Bay. A ticket includes one free cocktail, holiday snacks, a free photo opportunity with the Grinch and more. The event is from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 2.

Sample wine, beer, during winter walks

Tickets for this year’s Winter Wine and Beer Walks are available now. Walks will be 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 1, 8 and 15 in the Broadway District.

Participants should check-in located at Old Fort Square, 211 N. Broadway. Ticket holders can enjoy tastings from local wineries and breweries while visiting businesses in the Broadway District. After the walk, participants can turn in punch cards at one of the participating businesses to be entered into a drawing for a holiday prize.

Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 the day of the event (if tickets remain). Purchase tickets at ticketsignup.io/TicketEvent/WinterWineBeerWalk.

For more information, visit downtowngreenbay.com.

Cookies & Cocoa with Santa

If you haven't sent Santa your wish list yet, head to the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, 1660 East Shore Drive, for Cookies and Cocoa with Santa. The event is from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 10. You can write him a letter, decorate cookies and enjoy some hot cocoa. Cost is $3 per person. Registration is encouraged at billijo.baneck@greenbaywi.gov or call 920-448-3308.

Heritage Hill hosts ‘A Fort Howard Christmas’ Dec. 8-9

Celebrate “A Fort Howard Christmas” Dec. 8 and 9 at Heritage Hill State Historical Park, 2640 S. Webster Ave., Allouez. The event run 5 to 9 p.m. each day.

Event-goers can walk through a lantern-lit park and warm up by a fire while listening to festive music. There will be food and drink available to purchase.

Dec. 8 includes a visit from Old World Santa, his reindeer and two elves.

The Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College will present its Holiday Pops concert Dec. 8 and 9 at The Weidner.

Annual Holiday Pops concert features Dudley Birder Chorale

The Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College will present its Holiday Pops concert Dec. 8 and 9 at The Weidner, 2420 Nicolet Drive.

The chorale will be joined by the Holiday Pops Orchestra, Birder Studio of Performing Arts, and NEWDO ballet.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 and 2 p.m. Dec. 9. Tickets start at $10 at ticketstaronline.com or 800-895-0071.

