Greater Johnstown Community YMCA to hold water safety, drowning prevention event

Apr. 4—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Being in the water can make for a fun day, but this event will help to ensure that it doesn't end in tragedy.

Cambria County Swift Water Rescue Team, Conemaugh Health System's Regional Resource Trauma Team, Eastin Charles Foundation, Greater Johnstown Community YMCA, American Trauma Society and 1889 Foundation announced a collaboration Wednesday to present "Y Drown? Keep Your Head Above Water" from 2 to 5 p.m. May 18 at Greater Johnstown Community YMCA, 100 Haynes St., Johnstown.

The free event is geared toward children 4 to 12 and their families to learn about water safety, drowning prevention, CPR and rescue training.

"Drowning is a problem that is 100% preventable," said Dr. Shawna Morrissey, trauma/acute care surgeon with Conemaugh Health System. "Basic water prevention events have the potential to save more lives than rescue or treatment of a drowning person. As a trauma center, there are limited interventions we can do to resuscitate a person who has suffered a drowning accident. We need to focus on prevention and this event will make a difference in keeping our children safe around water."

Ricky Price, team leader with the Cambria County Swift Water Rescue Team, said just as there are fire safety education and prevention programs in place more needs to be done with water safety education and prevention.

"More children die per day in the U.S. from accidental drownings than from structural fires," he said. "Both are extremely important, and we are going to to utilize Water Safety Month this May to maximize our efforts to keep kids safe with this event."

Price said thanks to grants from the 1889 Foundation and the American Trauma Society, each child who attends the event will go home with a fitted life jacket.

"We also have some tools for emergencies and accident prevention that will help families stay safer when in and near water this summer," he said.

The event also will include an overturned kayak demonstration, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission activities, a make and take throw bag, raffles, a photo booth and snacks.

"We immediately said yes when the Water Rescue Team asked if they could host the event here at our Y," said Amy Swick, aquatics director at Greater Johnstown Community YMCA. "Our longstanding commitment to teaching children to swim for decades in addition to providing our free Safety Around Water program perfectly portrays the mission of the YMCA making this a perfect fit."

She said the collaboration between the groups is imperative.

"The more we work together, the more people we can reach and the better the education that we can provide for everyone," Swick said.

In addition, the group is asking local businesses and organizations to preface the event by acknowledging and celebrating "Wear Your Life Jacket to Work" day May 17.

The Safe Boating Campaign launched the global awareness effort in 2020 to encourage boaters to be responsible while boating and to create a positive image of encouraging others to boat responsibly.

"You can send us your photos to the YMCA Facebook page, Eastin Charles Foundation, Conemaugh Trauma Services and Cambria County Swift Water Rescue Team to show us that you care and are supporting this event," Price said.

Children attending the event should bring a swimsuit and towel to go into the pool.

The program is limited to 60 youngsters.

Registration is required by May 13 by calling 814-535-8381 or online at www.johnstownpaymca.org.