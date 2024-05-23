Greater Huntsville Humane Society to host 5th annual Community Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS) is set to host their annual Community Day in honor of National Microchipping Month.

On June 8 from 9 a.m. through noon, the GHHS will offer several services to celebrate their 5th annual Community Day:

Chip-a-thon: Microchips will be available for $15, per pet.

Pet Wellness Clinic: GHHS in partnership with South Huntsville Veterinary Hospital will be offering the inaugural Monte’s Pet Wellness Clinic offering discounted vaccines and preventatives. Please note that check-in for medical will end at 10:30 a.m.

Spay & Neuter Opportunities: Vouchers will be provided by GHHS free of charge, with the opportunity

King’s Kitchen Distribution: The pet food distribution will be provided by Evolve Pet Food and will be offered to residents currently enrolled in the shelter’s program and/or to those who may need one-time assistance.

Training: Ace K9 Training will be providing training support, along with available class information.

‘Lives will be saved’: Crestwood Medical Center opening North Alabama’s first freestanding emergency room

They will also be offering $75 adoptions from June 1-8

GHHS CEO Spencer Batcheller started the program in 2020 to support pet-owning residents in the community who were experiencing financial distress. He said “Over the past five years, the Humane Society has experienced an increase in needs regarding pet resources. These needs stretch from daily necessities such as food and litter to yearly essentials such as vaccines.”

The services provided by GHHS are at a lower cost, which provides the opportunity for families to keep their pets healthy and happy. Batcheller explains how families often surrender pets because of the financial uncertainty surrounding pets.

You can learn more about the GHHS and its programs on their website.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.