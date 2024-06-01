The Great Wisconsin Cheese Festival is underway in Little Chute

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Great Wisconsin Cheese Festival (CheeseFest) is underway at Doyle Park in Little Chute.

The festival has been going on since 1988 and is a three-day family event featuring live music, food booths, carnival rides, a parade, a walk/run, cheese tasting, a cheese curd eating contest, children’s games and entertainment, and more.

Local bands such as The Glam Band, Adams Way, Grand Union, Boogie, and the Yo-yo’z are set to perform to keep the crowd entertained.

For family fun, jugglers, balloon artists, amusement rides, and a petting zoo will be available.

It wouldn’t be Cheesefest without The Big Cheese Parade! The Parade takes place on Saturday, June 1 at 10:30 am.

For more information on CheeseFest, click here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.