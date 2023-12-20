Why you can trust us
'Great space-saver': This 2-tier under-sink organizer with a pull-out tray is down to just $28

The space under your sink can quickly turn into chaos. After all, it's easy to toss extra bottles of shampoo, toothpaste, body lotion, hair styling tools and more down there as you go, creating a dumping ground. And don't even get us started on kitchen stuff: sponges, dish soap, cloths and more. A good under-sink organizer can corral your gear, making it simple to see what's there and grab what you need without having to rifle through a mess. Well, Amazon has slashed the price of the popular Bukfen Under-Sink Organizer, and it'll completely turn that disaster zone into a neat space you'll actually feel good about.

Bukfen Under-Sink Organizer

$28$35Save $7

This handy organizer features two tiers to hold beauty products, shampoo and more. The bottom rack even slides out for easy access!

$28 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal?

At just $28 (down from $35), we've yet to see this organizer dip any lower in price, so if you're considering it, we'd recommend adding it to your cart while it's on sale. And if you think you'll need more than one, the 2-pack is an even better bargain!

Why do I need this?

The Bukfen Under-Sink Organizer features two tiers — a top rack that's perfect for small items, along with a roomier bottom rack that slides out, making it super easy to quickly grab what you need.

The unique L-shaped design works around pipes, your garbage disposal and more. The top rack can actually be installed on the left or right, giving you even more options.

two under-sink organizers
You might even be able to fit two of these under your sink for maximum organization! (Amazon)

This organizer is made from steel and can hold up to 50 pounds, so you can really pack things in. The trays are removable and washable in case of spills, too. There are even four sticky hooks in case you prefer to secure it in place.

While this is technically an under-sink organizer, it looks sleek enough to put out on your bathroom counter. It also works as a handy rack for spices and other cooking essentials!

bathroom sink, organizer
Kiss clutter goodbye with this chic organizer. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Amazon shoppers rave about how helpful this organizer is. "My cabinets under my sink had become so messy," said a five-star reviewer. "With this organizer, it looks so much better. I can actually find everything I need at a glance. The sliding bottom shelf makes getting items out so convenient."

Said another shopper: "Wow!! What a life-changing product. It took a royal mess and made it into a much, much less mess..."

A fellow fan said the organizer is "perfect for what I needed." They added, "Helped to organize underneath my kitchen sink and easy to assemble!"

Shared another satisfied shopper: "Great space-saver. This really helped save space and get things organized under the kitchen sink. Before it was just everything thrown under there. Now we know where things are and there is room."

"After I added the first one under the sink, I bought a second one for the bathroom," wrote a repeat buyer. "Great size, wish you could control the height of the top shelf, but it works fine. Love them."

Another organizational must? This Calmbee 9-in-1 Kitchen Drawer Organizer, which also happens to be on sale:

Calmbee 9-in-1 Kitchen Drawer Organizer

$40$50Save $10

This organizer has dedicated compartments (with labels!) for freezer, gallon, quart, sandwich and snack bags, plus spaces for rolls of plastic wrap, foil and wax/parchment paper. There's also a little box for storing things like chip clips and other kitchen knick-knacks. Tidy kitchen, here you come.

$40 at Amazon

"My husband loves this thing," raved a happy shopper. "I genuinely thought he would say this was 'a waste of money,' but the ability to use BOTH tin foil and plastic wrap without wanting to feel murderous is amazing. We are both big fans. Do yourself a favor and feel like you have one thing under control, even if it’s just an endless supply of Ziplocs."

Recommended Stories