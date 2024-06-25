‘Great pizzerias’: Mass., Vermont spots make NY Times’ list of ‘Best Pizza Places’ in the country

Two popular pizzerias in Massachusetts and Vermont have made the New York Times’ list of “Best Pizza Places in the United States.”

“There are great pizzerias virtually everywhere in the United States, from small New England towns to the Mississippi Delta to rural Iowa to Los Angeles to Alaska,” the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

In Massachusetts, Short & Main in Gloucester “is a Neapolitan pizzeria crossed with a New England oyster bar,” the New York Times reported.

“Visit it once, and you’ll struggle to imagine how it could be anything else. The restaurant is so close to the waterfront, you’re likely to find sea gulls resting on cars parked out front. That proximity is reflected in the seafood offerings, especially the raw oysters,” the newspaper reported. “After you slurp down some briny, impeccably fresh Island Creeks, before tearing into one of the restaurant’s flame-kissed pies, you’ll wish this particular version of surf and turf were more widely available.”

Over in Vermont, The Tillerman in Bristol offers “a fresher culinary aesthetic” and a wood-fire oven where you’ll find staff “tending to crisp-edged pizzas that change with the seasons,” the newspaper reported.

“In another era, you could be almost guaranteed a place like the Tillerman — a rural inn and restaurant in an 18th-century farmhouse — would offer fresh popovers, stew and a night’s sleep under a homemade quilt,” the New York Times reported.

“Rustic comforts — raging fires in the winter, live music night by the barn in summer — remain central to the appeal here, but they’ve been married to a fresher culinary aesthetic since Jason Kirmse and Kate Baron took over the property,” the newspaper reported. “The couple, who previously worked in food and hospitality in the Bay Area, installed a wood-fire oven.”

Several pizzerias in cities including Chicago, Nashville and Portland, Oregon also made the list.

