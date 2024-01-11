Great Outfits in Fashion History: Zendaya's All-Plaid Michael Kors Set

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

New year, same fashion inspiration.

Meaning: It doesn't matter if it's 2014 or 2054, Zendaya will always make it on my Pinterest style board. Case in point: It was 2015 — the same year her hit Disney Channel show "KC Undercover" premiered — and, although she was still a "Disney girl," fans began to see a noticeable shift in her fashion choices. With the help of image architect Law Roach, the actor began to find her sartorial footing with a more mature edge, while still maintaining a youthful flair and experimental quality.

Her imminent rise as a style icon solidified with her appearance on ABC's "The View" that year, when she sported an all-plaid Michael Kors matching button-up shirt and just-below-the-knee flared skirt straight from the brand's Spring 2015 runway. She knotted the belt tightly around the waist to create shape, and added minimal jewelry and white Jimmy Choo pumps. She polished off the look with a top-knot hairstyle.

If there's one thing to take away from this ensemble, it's that Zendaya has a penchant for reinventing the classics. If you want to emulate the effortless look, we've curated some plaid picks below.

The Vampire's Wife The Kansas Dress, $1,295 $907, available here (sizes 6-14)

Autumn Adeigbo Carson Plaid Long Sleeve Organic Cotton Maxi Shirtdress, $595 $357, available here (sizes 0-10)

Banjanan Edna Skirt, $390 $273, available here (sizes XS-XXL)

Polo Ralph Lauren Long Sleeve Plaid Cotton Twill Shirtdress, $398, available here (sizes 00-18)

Treasure and Bond Plaid Long Sleeve Cotton Midi Dress, $89 $45, available here (sizes XXS-XL)

A.L.C. Iggy Plaid Ruched Asymmetric Hem Dress, $550 $440, available here (sizes 00-14)

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. In no way does this affect our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.