Great grad: Mt. Blue's Kathleen Yeaton does not give up when faced with challenges

Jun. 6—FARMINGTON — Mt. Blue High School senior Kathleen Yeaton, 18, has been a quiet leader and mentor to younger students, according to Principal Joel Smith.

The hardworking Student Council co-president takes pride in hard work and does not give up in the face of a challenge, senior class adviser Melanie Prescott said. She follows through with her commitments.

Always willing to help others succeed, she regularly helps peers with their academics if they reach out to her, she said. She is known for her values, ethics and morals.

"Her ability and willingness to assist others in finding answers, as well as her knack for encouraging others to gain a deeper understanding, are clear indicators of her future success," Prescott said.

Yeaton said has learned the importance of responsibility during her high school years. She realized quickly that putting off work to do more enjoyable things is not a mindset that will help her long-term.

The best part of my day is going to visit the people who I appreciate at the school during my free periods. I couldn't have made it through these four years without the support that I have gotten from these people.

The worst part of each day is trying to leave the student parking lot at 2:02 p.m. The parking lot is always a zoo and you can bet that you won't get out until at least 2:15 p.m., unless you're lucky.

My favorite subject in school has always been science. I have taken some very challenging science classes throughout the past four years of high school. I have always found science very interesting because it answers a lot of questions about how everything in the world works together. Anatomy taught me how the human body works together. Biology taught me how evolution is the reason for human success. Earth Science taught me how land formations and rocks are formed. Chemistry taught me about what everything in the world is made of, and physics taught me how the forces that you can't see work. I am also very thankful for the science teachers that I have had who made learning fun, such as Mr. Millette, Mr. Hodum, Mr. Nordstrom, Mrs. Howatt and Ms. Dalrymple. They have allowed me to pursue my interests and learn about how everything works.

While I was very fortunate to have been surrounded by so many wonderful teachers and staff members at Mt. Blue High School, my favorite staff member is our class adviser, Melanie Prescott. Melanie has made such a difference in my life in the past four years. She has not only helped me with scholarships, set our class up for success and pushed for my success, but she has also given me advice, been there for me during hard times and has been a huge support for me overall. I will never forget everything that she has done for me and I appreciate her greatly. I know that I'm not the only one who feels this way about her, which just proves how great she really is.

The hardest part of high school was definitely my freshman year during the half remote school weeks. It was very difficult and exhausting to stay on top of my schoolwork while only being in-person two days a week. Something that allowed me to find my way through that difficult year was the support of many amazing teachers in our school. I was fortunate enough to have Doc Millette, Mr. Tierney, Mr. Fournier and Mrs. Moulton, who all understood how difficult that time was and were willing to help any student in any way that they needed it.

I think that I will be remembered as a hardworking student athlete who gets along well with most people because I treat everyone fairly with kindness and respect. I have also been told that I have a very dry sense of humor that helps to lighten most situations.

I feel as though all of the teachers at Mt. Blue High School try very hard to be understanding. One thing that I wish some would understand better is that different students have different needs. Not everyone learns at the same pace or in the same way and that's okay.

Some advice that I have for the incoming 8th-graders is to take your time in high school. It may seem like you're going to be in high school forever because four years is a long time but it goes quickly. It doesn't feel like I have been in high school for four years and I wished that I cherished my time more instead of waiting for it to be over. So take your time and make a lot of great memories while you can.

After graduation I plan to attend Saint Joseph's College of Maine to study exercise science/pre-physical therapy. I also plan to continue both my Alpine skiing and field hockey careers while attending Saint Joe's.

