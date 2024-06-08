Great grad: Mountain Valley's Ella Young plans to study early childhood education

Jun. 8—RUMFORD — Mountain Valley High School graduate Ella Young embodies what it means to be a Falcon, according to Principal Thomas Danylik, who selected her to be profiled. She is a phenomenal student and athlete but an even better person.

"It is clear how well respected she is by everyone at Mountain Valley High School," he said. "Each day that Ella Young walks our hallways, she makes our school better."

Participating in sports has allowed Young to connect with new people and have friendships she will take with her beyond high school, she said.

The best part of each day is probably coming to school to hang out with my friends and socialize.

However, the worst part of each day is similar to the best part, waking up and coming to school.

My favorite class is ceramics. Ceramics is just a fun class I get to go to and make some pottery.

My favorite staff member at Mountain Valley is Debbie Buotte. Debbie has been a constant support in my life since the day I stepped foot in the school and I know she will continue to be when I'm done here.

The hardest part of high school was most definitely the homework and all the projects that we were assigned throughout the years. I always got through it because if I didn't pass my classes then I couldn't play my sports.

I hope my class remembers me as a person they could always go to for support or help when they were in need.

Something I wish teachers and administrators knew about students is that we want them to be more understanding because they have all gone through high school and have gone through the things we're experiencing now. Let off the gas a little and let us be kids while we're still kids.

Advice to upcoming freshmen, try new things, be involved and soak in every moment because high school flies by in the blink of an eye.

After graduation I plan to attend Southern Maine Community College for early childhood education and after two years there eventually, I want to transfer to University of Maine Farmington to continue my studies.

