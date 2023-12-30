Great for people with 'perennial cold feet': These cozy socks are on sale at Amazon for just $2 a pop (nearly 70% off)

Jack Frost nipping at your nose? How about your toes? It's that time of year when we just want to cozy up under a soft blanket and catch up on all those Netflix shows we haven't had time to watch. While we have our hoodies and sweatpants to keep us warm on the couch, we definitely don't want to leave our feet out in the cold — and as always, Amazon has the perfect solution at a discount: Loritta Thick Knit Wool Socks loved by over 16,000 shoppers. Right now, you can get a pack of five for just $10, down from $30 — that's nearly 70% off!

Loritta Loritta Thick Knit Wool Socks $10 $30 Save $20 Made with a wool, cotton and polyester blend, these thick knit socks give you the superior warmth required to get through the winter. They come in one size which fits shoe sizes 5 to 9 and you have 16 colors and patterns to choose from (prices vary depending on color). $10 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal?

Finding a good pair of cozy socks for less than $2 is almost unheard of. On top of that, these socks rarely go on sale and the price tends to go up when the temperatures go down — now is the right time to jump on this deal!

Why do I need this?

Whether you're whooshing down the slopes or you're picking up the paper in the driveway, these super soft socks will get you from a frigid point A to a frosty point B without your feet dropping in temperature. They're made with a blend of wool, cotton and polyester which means they're soft and warm with enough moisture-wicking power to keep your feet dry.

Kind of like the Goldilocks of socks, these aren't too short or too long, too thick or too thin, which makes them just right for winter. They're a one-size-fits-all deal which means, if you wear size 5 to 9 in shoes, these socks will suit you. They also come in 16 different colors and patterns to choose from.

Sliding your toes into socks should always feel this good. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

When over 16,000 shoppers rave about socks, we take note.

"These socks fit perfectly!" gushed a five-star fan. "They are warm and comfortable. I have peripheral neuropathy and socks usually hinder the circulation in my feet."

"Perfect," a satisfied shopper wrote. "Exactly what I wanted — warm, comfy and they don’t make my feet sweaty."

"Love them!" raved a happy shopper. "They are so warm. I am cold every month of the year. My feet stay blue. Not with these. They are warm, look good and feel good. I can wear them with a low-cut shoe. I’ve washed them in the machine and hung them up to dry. No problem. Highly recommend for those of us with perennial cold feet."

"These socks are cozy, comfy, easy to slide on and off," another rave reviewer shared. "They stay up without leaving marks on my legs and ankles. Just about the perfect sock for me."

"I've been looking for socks like this for a LONG time!" a now cozy shopper shared. "They're perfect — medium weight (not too thick, not too thin) perfect amount of stretch, and perfectly fit my smaller feet. My only complaint - they don't come in WHITE! :( LOVE these socks."

Want to keep your toes extra toasty indoors this winter? These supportive slippers are just $18.

Nearly 18,000 reviewers have given these RockDoves a perfect five-star review. "Great slippers!" raved this shopper. "I wanted slippers that are easy to slip on and off, are soft, comfortable and durable. These are all that and really fit my feet. My left foot is smaller than my right but that slipper has conformed to my foot so doesn’t fall off. I wish they were a little larger but the next size might be too big. The colors are great — navy blue and bright pink!"

