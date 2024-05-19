‘Great Burque Bake-On’ takes place at Rail Yards Market
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One dozen of Albuquerque’s bakers competed in the “Great Burque Bake-On” on Sunday. The event was a special fundraiser for the non-profit Rail Yards Market.
Chefs and participating businesses:
Aroma Dolce
Auntie M`s Macarons
Baking Amor
Baked by Christiana
Bate Bate Chocolate
BIG Azz Cookies
Cafe Chica
Dulce Tradicion
Fat City Eats & Treats
MacRN Macaron Studio
Sunset Comida
Final Proof Bakery
Pre-purchased goodie boxes were sold to customers. Event organizers said it was a great way to help vendors get exposure and new customers. “I think it gets there food out there, and it like gets them more known, and it gives a little snapshot of what their business is,” said Alexandra Lilly with the Great Burque Bake-on.
Voters chose their favorites and posted their picks online.
