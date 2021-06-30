'Blown away’: This stress-busting weighted blanket has nearly 30,000 glowing reviews

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Next-level comfort is what you'll get with the Quility weighted blanket. (Photo: Amazon)

Had a stressful day? Need a night of deep, refreshing sleep or just a next-level nap? Weighted blankets are taking the world of relaxation by storm, providing relief to anxiety sufferers, fitful sleepers, people with chronic pain, and just about anyone seeking a higher standard of shut-eye or some quality R&R.

Quility weighted blankets use 15 pounds of plush weight to ground your nervous system and essentially swaddle you like a baby, lulling you into dreamland. They're also much less expensive than the competition. Blanket yourself in relaxation and save money in the process at Amazon.

Studies have shown that weighted blankets relieve stress and anxiety by increasing melatonin and serotonin and decreasing cortisol, the stress hormone. At night, it helps decrease movement and keep you in a deep, restorative REM cycle, giving you the kind of sleep your body craves.

The Quility blanket uses micro glass beads to provide gentle support and gridded stitching to keep the beads in place, ensuring even weight distribution. It comes with a cozy duvet cover with ties to make sure the blanket doesn’t shift around inside.

A weighted blanket is designed for one person at a time because it’s specific to the individual. The Quility blanket comes in two colors and 13 weight options from five to 30 pounds—aim to buy one that’s as close to 10 percent of your body weight as possible.

Enjoy a cozier sleep — at a much lower price than the competition. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon shoppers have a lot to say about the wonders of the Quility blanket.

"After about a week of use, I definitely fall asleep a lot faster and stay asleep during the night," one fan wrote in the reviews. "I woke up this morning having slept eight hours without waking up. That is epic for me," another said. "I can go to sleep but at some point I wake up, at times I seem to fight to wake up. Last night I slept all night. The blanket itself is really nice, the duvet gives it a luxurious feel."

A fellow five-star reviewer said they were "blown away" by the Quility blanket. "This blanket actually makes me happier, calmer, and sleep deeper," they wrote. "When I use my blanket on the couch, I feel more relaxed and comfier than I usually do with just a regular blanket. I also use my blanket when I'm going to sleep. It helps calm me down, focuses my racing thoughts, and soothes me to sleep."

Don’t wait one more day for the best night’s sleep you’ve had in years.

