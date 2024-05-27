Granville senior Dimi Martinez seizes every opportunity after immigrating from Mexico

Editor's note: This is one of several feature stories The Advocate is publishing this graduation season about Licking County graduates. For more, visit newarkadvocate.com.

While in high school, Dimi Martinez wanted to be involved in as many extra curricular activities as possible.

He excelled as he played the saxophone in multiple bands, was involved in chess and birdwatching clubs, played on the tennis team and more.

Granville's Dimi Martinez plays at second singles in April 2022.

"Some people say be involved for colleges, and that is true. But it's not just for the colleges; it's also for the experiences that you make. You should be involved to find your passion," he said. "If you're going home straight after school every single day and not doing anything, you're doing something wrong. You should dip your feet somewhere and try new things."

Martinez was one several 2024 Licking County graduating seniors who spoke to The Advocate about their high school years and their plans after graduating this spring.

Martinez and his family emigrated from Mexico when he was a toddler and lived in Texas where they struggled financially after the move. When they settled in Ohio about five years ago, it was important to Martinez to make the most of opportunities in front of him.

"When I was living in Texas, I didn't have as many resources and I wasn't able to explore my interests and talents as much as I was able to now," he said. "I'm grateful to be at Granville because it's just great and I have resources and I'm able to play my music and have a great band next to me."

He's played the saxophone since fifth grade, and in high school he has been a member of the jazz band, wind ensemble, and pit orchestra. He's also played with Granville's steel drum band, known as Blue Steel.

Dimi Martinez, a 2024 Granville High School graduate, during a Spring Band Concert on May 9. Martinez has played the saxophone since the fifth grade and he is headed to Denison University where he'll major in music with an emphasis on performance.

"There's nothing better than the rush of a performance," Martinez said.

He'll continue to follow his passion for music and the saxophone at Denison University, where he'll major in music with an emphasis on performance. He also wants to double major in a science discipline, but he's unsure which one, to possibly follow in the footsteps of his dad, Dimitrio Martinez, an anatomy and physiology professor at Denison, and his mother, Sofia Davila, a pediatrician at Nationwide Children's Hospital.

"I'm hoping to get the qualifications that I need to go to graduate school, and while I do that, I want to study music and get better at my instrument for my own passion," he said.

Dimi Martinez, a 2024 Granville High School graduate, has seized every opportunity to be involved at Granville after immigrating from Mexico as a toddler.

