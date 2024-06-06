Granville native earns Girl Scouts highest honor

Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland will recognize Granville’s Paige Hartshorn with the Girl Scout Gold Award — the highest award a Girl Scout can earn.

Granville’s Paige Hartshorn has earned the Girl Scout Gold Award — the highest award a Girl Scout can earn. She'll be honored with other central Ohio Gold Award Girl Scouts on June 9.

Hartshorn and other Gold Award recipients will receive their awards during the Highest Awards Ceremony on June 9 in Columbus.

For her project, Hartshorn was inspired to educate her community and raise awareness around climate change and the effects of pollution on the environment. Through an educational initiative called A Greener Granville, Hartshorn shared how people can make small changes to improve our planet and reduce harmful, human environmental impacts. She reached audiences at farmer’s markets and library events, as well as classroom activities.

Hartshorn graduated from The Hill School, a Pennsylvania boarding school, in 2023 and currently attends Drexel University in Philadelphia.

The Girl Scout Gold Award honors girls in grades nine through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable "Take Action" projects. The Gold Award is the top distinction under the Girl Scouts Highest Awards program, a national program signifying a Girl Scout’s commitment to improving her community leadership, creativity and dedication. Girls dedicate a minimum of 80 hours to complete the steps to earn the Girl Scout Gold Award.

"Gold Award Girl Scouts, like Paige, exemplify the values of Girl Scouts by addressing important issues in their communities and effecting lasting change," said Tammy Wharton, President and Chief Executive Officer for Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland. "Her project embodies the leadership skills and commitment to service that are hallmarks of the Gold Award. I applaud our 2024 Gold Award Girl Scouts for being innovators, big thinkers and role models."

In 2024, 16 girls in the Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland 30-county region will receive the Gold Award. The Gold Award is awarded to fewer than 6% of Girl Scouts annually, and each Gold Award Girl Scout spends one to two years on her project. Approximately one million Girl Scouts have earned the Gold Award or its equivalent since 1916.

Information submitted by Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Granville native earns Girl Scouts highest honor