Grandpa's 20 Favorite Appetizers
When company is coming, every Southern host knows to put just as much thought and attention into the starters as the main course. And this is the time to be creative and add some flair to your menu. Have a little fun with your appetizers so there's a little something for everyone, from cheesy dips to chicken wings with a flavorful kick to bite-size mushrooms. Appetizers have always been Grandpa's favorites, and he has kept track of all of his go-to recipes, from juicy sliders to petite peppers to elevated pigs in a blanket. Here are 20 delicious appetizers to get the party started.
Spicy Bisquick Sausage Balls
Break out the Bisquick – these go-to sausage bites are a family-favorite with a little extra flavorful kick.
Jalapeño Popper Dip
If stuffed jalapeños are your favorite appetizer, then this cheesy, spicy, creamy dip is exactly how your party should get started.
Hot Cheesy Crab Dip
For the dip enthusiasts, this is a hands-down crowdpleaser. Chunky crab meat combines with three cheeses for the ultimate party starter. Pair with veggie sticks, chips, or toasted baguettes.
Basic Pimiento Cheese
Welcome back. The classic pimiento cheese spread is always a party favorite. Pair with veggie sticks, crackers, or toasted baguettes.
Pizza Pepper Poppers
Miniature peppers are a colorful addition for a party buffet tray. These petite veggies are stuffed with a creamy, cheesy filling that makes them the first appetizer to disappear.
Roast Beef Sliders
Who doesn't love a slider? Exactly. Make room for these one-of-a-kind mini burgers feature butter rolls, roast beef, a garlic-herb butter, horseradish mayo, and provolone cheese.
Sweet Potato Queso
An ooey, gooey dip that's made with mashed sweet potatoes for a creamy, can't-resist dip. Cue the oohs and ahhs.
Pepper Jelly-Glazed Chicken Wings
While chicken wings are the best idea for gameday tailgates and casual afternoon lunches, they also make delicious dinner starters. The pepper jelly glaze gives these wings the perfect pre-supper punch.
Tiny Tacos
The truth is that we could eat tacos any day of the week, and these mini versions are exactly what every ocassion calls for,
Ranch-Cheese Crackers
Dear Party Host, please prepare to refill the bowl quite often with these can't-stop-snacking-crackers. These old-school treats have the perfect cheesy-ranch seasoning that can't be resisted.
Taco Dip
Yes, you read that right. Taco... but make it a creamy, cheesy dip. Our recipe starts with a bed of creamy refried beans, is then topped with a sour cream mixture, and then piled high with guacamole, salsa, cheese, lettuce, and homemade pico de gallo.
Cheeseburger Sliders
Bring out the tray of sliders and the entire party will applaud. This fan-favorite recipe features ground beef, American cheese, sweet caramelized onions, and a creamy tangy special sauce.
Stuffed Mushrooms
A classic party appetizer that never (ever) gets old. Our bite-size mushrooms are stuffed with Boursin cheese to make them simply hard to eat just one... or two...or three.
Cheese Dreams
Believe us, you will dream about these cheesy layered treasures. Plus, you can make and freeze them ahead to break out whenever a party calls.
Fritos Corn Salad
All you need is 15 minutes to pull this delicious dip together that stars sweet canned corn. Serve it with corn chips (our favorite) or freshly chopped veggie sticks.
Chicken-Fried Chicken Gizzards
Make room for a blast from the past. These fried chicken gizzards are dredged in buttermilk and flour before being frying so they're just the right combo of tender on the inside and crispy on the outside.
Buffalo Chicken Bites
Prepare for these one-bite appetizers to win over your chicken-wing-loving hearts. They have a little extra spice to make them just right.
Spicy Cheese Straws
We know y'all have your favorite cheese straws, but give this recipe a try. Our secret? A pop of Aleppo pepper instead of standard regular paprika to give them a flavorful kick.
Cornbread Crostini
Similar to Italian biscotti that is baked twice to get extra crispy, this recipe begins with a pan of cornbread and baked to perfection. The hardest decision? What spread is best for smearing and enjoying.
Conecuh Sausage Pigs In Blankets
Pigs in a blanket, you've got some fierce competition. Alabama-based Conecuh-brand sausage is wrapped in buttery, flaky puff pastry for the perfect pre-dinner nibbles. Try not to spoil your supper.
Read the original article on Southern Living.