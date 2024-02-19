Grandpa's 20 Favorite Appetizers

Caitlin Bensel; Food Stylist: Torie Cox

When company is coming, every Southern host knows to put just as much thought and attention into the starters as the main course. And this is the time to be creative and add some flair to your menu. Have a little fun with your appetizers so there's a little something for everyone, from cheesy dips to chicken wings with a flavorful kick to bite-size mushrooms. Appetizers have always been Grandpa's favorites, and he has kept track of all of his go-to recipes, from juicy sliders to petite peppers to elevated pigs in a blanket. Here are 20 delicious appetizers to get the party started.



Photography: Caitlin Bensel Food Styling: Ali Ramee Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Break out the Bisquick – these go-to sausage bites are a family-favorite with a little extra flavorful kick.

Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Melissa Gray; Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

If stuffed jalapeños are your favorite appetizer, then this cheesy, spicy, creamy dip is exactly how your party should get started.

Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

For the dip enthusiasts, this is a hands-down crowdpleaser. Chunky crab meat combines with three cheeses for the ultimate party starter. Pair with veggie sticks, chips, or toasted baguettes.

Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Welcome back. The classic pimiento cheese spread is always a party favorite. Pair with veggie sticks, crackers, or toasted baguettes.

Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Miniature peppers are a colorful addition for a party buffet tray. These petite veggies are stuffed with a creamy, cheesy filling that makes them the first appetizer to disappear.

Caitlin Bensel; Food Stylist: Torie Cox

Who doesn't love a slider? Exactly. Make room for these one-of-a-kind mini burgers feature butter rolls, roast beef, a garlic-herb butter, horseradish mayo, and provolone cheese.

Greg Dupree, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

An ooey, gooey dip that's made with mashed sweet potatoes for a creamy, can't-resist dip. Cue the oohs and ahhs.

Greg Dupree, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

While chicken wings are the best idea for gameday tailgates and casual afternoon lunches, they also make delicious dinner starters. The pepper jelly glaze gives these wings the perfect pre-supper punch.

Fred Hardy, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

The truth is that we could eat tacos any day of the week, and these mini versions are exactly what every ocassion calls for,

Greg Dupree; Food Stylist: Ana Kelly; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Dear Party Host, please prepare to refill the bowl quite often with these can't-stop-snacking-crackers. These old-school treats have the perfect cheesy-ranch seasoning that can't be resisted.

Caitlin Bensel; Food Stylist: Torie Cox

Yes, you read that right. Taco... but make it a creamy, cheesy dip. Our recipe starts with a bed of creamy refried beans, is then topped with a sour cream mixture, and then piled high with guacamole, salsa, cheese, lettuce, and homemade pico de gallo.



Caitlin Bensel; Food Stylist: Torie Cox

Bring out the tray of sliders and the entire party will applaud. This fan-favorite recipe features ground beef, American cheese, sweet caramelized onions, and a creamy tangy special sauce.

Alison Miksch; Food Stylist: Karen Rankin; Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

A classic party appetizer that never (ever) gets old. Our bite-size mushrooms are stuffed with Boursin cheese to make them simply hard to eat just one... or two...or three.

Antonis Achilleos; Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Believe us, you will dream about these cheesy layered treasures. Plus, you can make and freeze them ahead to break out whenever a party calls.

Jessica Furniss

All you need is 15 minutes to pull this delicious dip together that stars sweet canned corn. Serve it with corn chips (our favorite) or freshly chopped veggie sticks.

Fred Hardy, Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Caleb Clarke

Make room for a blast from the past. These fried chicken gizzards are dredged in buttermilk and flour before being frying so they're just the right combo of tender on the inside and crispy on the outside.

Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Prepare for these one-bite appetizers to win over your chicken-wing-loving hearts. They have a little extra spice to make them just right.

Victor Protasio; Food Stylist: Rishon Hanners; Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

We know y'all have your favorite cheese straws, but give this recipe a try. Our secret? A pop of Aleppo pepper instead of standard regular paprika to give them a flavorful kick.

Greg Dupree; Food Stylist: Micah Morton; Prop Stylist: Ginny Branch

Similar to Italian biscotti that is baked twice to get extra crispy, this recipe begins with a pan of cornbread and baked to perfection. The hardest decision? What spread is best for smearing and enjoying.

Greg Dupree; Food Stylist: Micah Morton; Prop Stylist: Ginny Branch

Pigs in a blanket, you've got some fierce competition. Alabama-based Conecuh-brand sausage is wrapped in buttery, flaky puff pastry for the perfect pre-dinner nibbles. Try not to spoil your supper.



