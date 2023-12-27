My Grandparents' Home Was a Refuge—In Good Times and Bad

When my grandparents bought their home, they didn't know it would become a safe space for all of us to heal from the systemic difficulties we faced outside.

Ten minutes away from the beach, there’s a dirt road leading to my grandparents’ home. It’s a sacred place rich with five generations worth of memories in the soil and foundation. My grandparents labored to maintain this refuge no one could see from the road. Through the years, it’s become the place family goes to for seclusion and healing—our gathering place to tackle overwhelming situations. Their doors open like arms, welcoming all who come—whether to visit, live or simply rest.

Growing up, my grandparents’ home was the hotspot for relatives coming into town. Air travel wasn’t as frequent during this time and most of them drove down from the north. It made sense economically to bunk with my grandparents because they had the biggest house in the family. Unfortunately, half of these stays coincided with funerals.



But Grandma had a way of making even those mournful times feel like a vacation. Feasting on the meals she cooked had a way of restoring strength after being worn. Visitors had the assurance of privacy and being undisturbed since the main bedroom is on the other end of the house. Soaking in the sun was encouraged—something grandma recommended on instinct but is now supported by research to improve mood. Grieving felt easier to bear in the stillness of their home and tranquil surroundings.

At one point, my great-grandmother temporarily moved in with my grandparents. The passing of her husband left her emotionally taxed—it hurt to be home alone. There were unreconciled wounds and she needed comfort. According to Debra Umberson, “bereavement and loss of relationships have long-term adverse effects on individuals, and Black Americans are disproportionately exposed to loss.”



Physical, mental, and emotional health complications are common. My great-grandmother wasn’t a stranger to death but unresolved traumas along with this event pushed her to a state of helplessness. A long time passed before she gradually began functioning independently. The remoteness of my grandparents’ home allowed her to be cared for without unexpected visitors—who while well-intentioned may have stifled her processing naturally.

Our cultural history and collective grief as Black Americans means it’s essential to have a support system when processing loss and loss isn’t relegated to only death. Due to socioeconomic inequities from racism, Black households are less likely to own their homes in the US—meaning fewer opportunities for families to assist each other during a crisis. The stress of financial difficulty and extenuating circumstances are connected to some mental illnesses and disorders such as anxiety and PTSD.

When my husband and I lost our home in 2017, we sojourned to my grandparents' home from Virginia. I’d separated from the Air Force and the plans we made crumbled like paper mache in the rain. Our life flop caught my grandparents at the inopportune time of renovating. Still, they received us without hesitation. Grandma fried fish and put on a pot of grits one of the mornings we were still settling in. Her words over breakfast were gentle and soothing.



We sat in the breakfast nook eating a hardy meal, laughing through the pain of perceived failure. The sunlight flowed through the windows from the back porch like baptismal water. It washed over us, filling us with hope. We were given space to breathe and create a new plan with clear and measurable goals. A place to lay our heads without fear made it possible to quickly recoup from what life threw at us. My husband and I found renewed direction in the quiet, apart from the noise of disappointment.

Though aging, my grandparents are to this day still opening up their home. My mom and sister were recovering from COVID not long ago and spent time recuperating there. My grandma cooked and prayed—effortlessly checking in on both of them and still going about her day. Not having the usual tasks of things to accomplish allowed my mom and sister the ability to listen to their bodies. Nourishing meals and peaceful spaces accelerate the body's natural ability to work against infection. The time spent there was so entrancing they hardly wanted to leave.

Relentlessly trudging through difficult times without taking a step back leads to brokenness. Stepping back—stepping away to recenter, refocus, and rehabilitate could be the difference between falling apart or shooting forward to the direction and path meant for us. Having homes or places we can retreat to is vital to resilience. Healing is a process requiring intentionality, with strategy individualized as uniquely as our DNA—and for our family, it’s in the warmth of a home away from it all.

