Grandmother Cuts Her Grandchild's Hair Without Permission—Talk About Not Respecting Boundaries

But is it too drastic to keep grandparents away from grandkids?

The grandparent-parent-grandchild dynamic has proven to be as difficult as navigating teaching my teen how to drive: uncomfortable, tense, unpredictable, kinda trippy (is this really happening?), and above all, a situation you may want to avoid after a particularly bumpy experience.

To those families that have this relationship figured out, I congratulate you. Also, how? In my experience, grandparents simply can’t keep themselves from, at times, sharing unwanted opinions, or crossing boundaries that you may or may not have expressed—because, sometimes I’m amazed grandma and grandpa didn’t already get it!

Still, having grandparents in my kids’ lives is a privilege in many ways, and I would never want to take that connection away from either party, no matter how at my wit’s end I may be behind the scenes. But recently I got to wondering if there is ever a situation that would warrant restricting grandparents from seeing their grandkids—aside from any safety concerns.

Enter a Redditor who shared a story about a mother-in-law gone wild that inspired over 1,300 comments in just a week. In a viral post, a mom—who describes herself as a South Asian woman whose husband Cole comes from a white family—recounts how her 14-year-old daughter Vihana spent a weekend with Cole’s parents.

“They've had my daughter over for weekends and holiday stays before, so I wasn't worried about anything happening, and Vihana seemed fine during our morning and nightly phone calls,” the mom says.

But when her MIL dropped Vihana off back at home, the poster shares, she “was shocked to see her almost waist-length hair was now shoulder-length, and that it was now straightened.”

The distraught mom adds, “Vihana has been determined to grow her hair out since she was in the sixth grade and has expressed no desire to straighten her normally curly hair before.”

According to the Redditor, her teen was crying and told her mom that the grandma “had done this all herself, and lied to her” about her mother having given permission. After discussing the situation with her husband, the mom goes on to share that they “eventually came to the agreement that my MIL wouldn't be seeing Vihana alone until she learned to respect Vihana's boundaries.”

It was the mom who texted grandma to share the news that she was cut off, requesting an apology and explaining their stance about what happened. Soon, the MIL and Cole’s sister started exploding their phones with upset texts, accusing the mom of trying to keep the grandma away from her granddaughter. The fallout even included the father-in-law going to a hotel and “contemplating their marriage.”

Meanwhile, the sister-in-law opined that what her mom did “wasn’t a crime” and that the haircut was in Vihana’s best interest, going so far as to allege neglect over the long hair on the mom’s part.

Yup, my heart is racing too. But the poster later reflects saying, “I think that completely barring her from seeing Vihana was a bit too harsh, and I could've settled for just an apology from my MIL instead.”

Despite her willingness to find a middle ground, commenters felt the mom did the right thing. Many were upset that the daughter didn’t consent to the massive makeover and said that the trim was the MIL’s attempt to exercise control over how she thought her granddaughter should look.

What’s more, some commenters alleged this act actually does constitute a crime, no matter what the SIL said, calling the incident assault of a minor. At the very least, the snips that lit up Reddit violated the teen’s body autonomy.

The most helpful thing Reddit offered regarding the massive breach of trust was how this is a great time to talk to the 14-year-old about consent, even if the person is someone they trust.

Look, we can all agree that a silver lining to come out of clashes with grandparents is that sometimes we all get the benefit of a teachable moment. Or, at least that’s what I tell myself when tensions run high in my family. The other major takeaway from what’s played out in our house—and taking this terrible tress tale into consideration—is that each family is different, and no one really knows how to make things right outside of your own core group.

That said, I’ll weigh in by saying keeping kids from grandparents isn’t the best way to solve a conflict like this in my view. Again, barring safety concerns, I wouldn’t keep my children away from their dad, despite the status of our relationship—and grandparents are no different. I may need a breather. They may need a gentle (or not so gentle) reminder about boundaries, but the kids deserve to have that bond—if they want to, of course.

So I say: boundaries? Yes! Barriers? No. Oh, and haircuts without permission? That’s a resounding, “Hell no!”

