Grand Opening: ActivAge offers active care for seniors, respite for caregivers

This month, ActivAge opened an adult day care center at 3801 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. Another center is at 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.

ActivAge, an adult day center, has opened a $5 million, 8,500-square-foot adult day center at 3801 Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota. The grand opening was held May 16.

At the same address is ActivAge’s 3,500-square-foot headquarters and franchise support center.

The adult day care center features a Margaritaville-style “day-cation” atmosphere and can serve up to 90 members daily, giving family caregivers a break.

Services include meals, activities, socialization, physical and occupational therapy, as well as additional medical services. With plans to expand nationwide through its fast-growing franchise opportunities, ActivAge aims to bring its unique approach to adult day care to more communities.

Kris Chana is founder and CEO and Osvaldo Montelongo is co-founder and CEO of ConnectCareHero, ActivAge’s digital health partner.

https://www.activagecare.com/; 941-676-3411.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Day center relieves seniors from isolation