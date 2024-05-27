Grand Opening: ActivAge offers active care for seniors, respite for caregivers
ActivAge, an adult day center, has opened a $5 million, 8,500-square-foot adult day center at 3801 Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota. The grand opening was held May 16.
At the same address is ActivAge’s 3,500-square-foot headquarters and franchise support center.
The adult day care center features a Margaritaville-style “day-cation” atmosphere and can serve up to 90 members daily, giving family caregivers a break.
Services include meals, activities, socialization, physical and occupational therapy, as well as additional medical services. With plans to expand nationwide through its fast-growing franchise opportunities, ActivAge aims to bring its unique approach to adult day care to more communities.
Kris Chana is founder and CEO and Osvaldo Montelongo is co-founder and CEO of ConnectCareHero, ActivAge’s digital health partner.
https://www.activagecare.com/; 941-676-3411.
This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Day center relieves seniors from isolation