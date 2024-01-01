The Grand Lodge Opens at Nemacolin

There’s a tradition at Nemacolin, the renowned resort in the Laurel Highlands of southwestern Pennsylvania: Aim for the best, and then do even better. Surrounded by more than 2,200 spectacular acres of woodland, Nemacolin has always looked for additional ways to ensure it delivers the ultimate in luxury and ease for its members and guests.

With the opening of The Grand Lodge, the bar has been raised once again. This reimagined luxury hotel has been completely transformed with 56 luxe suites, each featuring breathtaking views of the natural surroundings that have inspired the design-driven decor and color palette. From the moment guests enter the splendid lobby, with its magnificent split staircase and sophisticated furnishings, they will succumb to Nemacolin’s magic. Their experience continues with an array of in-room services that include the meticulous attention of round-the-clock butlers catering to every need. Gourmet in-room dining, luggage packing and unpacking, turndown and shoeshine services, laundry and dry cleaning, and a bath and pillow menu are all part of the elevated experience. Of course, when it comes to personalized requests, the sky is the limit.

Guests will discover new dining venues as well. Fawn & Fable, open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, elevates farm-to-table cooking with locally sourced, sustainable ingredients. The menu features steakhouse classics exquisitely prepared and served in a magical setting straight out of a fairytale.

For lavish cocktails in a cozy lounge, visit Circle Bar, whose name reflects the gleaming seating arrangements. Here, inventive mixologists serve up classic aperitifs and adventurous libations. When it’s time for quiet conversation, you can move to the intimate space of The Study next door.

At Nemacolin, there are always greater things still to come. Members and guests can look forward to exciting accommodations, dining options, and more debuting in 2024. Summer will bring the new incarnation of The Chateau, Nemacolin’s showcase luxury hotel, with a redesigned palette, upgraded furnishings, and guest services that go far beyond the expected.

Also on the way is the casual, comfortable Gusto!, where Italian cuisine highlights the menu. Wood-fired pizzas, pastas, and fabulous desserts, all prepared with fresh local ingredients, will tickle the palates of young and old.

Craving a taste of vintage glamour? You’ll find it at Nightcap, a new late-night cabaret opening in the summer, offering live performances as well as delicious cocktails, savory snacks, and to-die-for desserts.

The biggest surprise, however, may be The Casino at Nemacolin, a local institution that is being reimagined as a Nemacolin destination with an updated, refined interior. Gaming options include 26 table games and nearly 600 slot, keno, and video poker machines, while Nemacolin’s superb culinary staff will introduce all-new casino dining.

“Nothing is impossible” was the watchword of Nemacolin’s founder and guiding spirit, Joseph A. Hardy III. That commitment to excellence remains unchanged at the fabled property, where owner and CEO Maggie Hardy is continuing her father’s legacy, ensuring that guests and members will always enjoy indelible luxury experiences and memories to last for decades.

