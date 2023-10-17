The Grand Lodge Is Coming Soon at Nemacolin

There’s a secret to the success of Nemacolin. It begins, of course, with the famous resort’s spectacular setting—situated on more than 2,200 acres in the Laurel Highlands of southwestern Pennsylvania. Perhaps even more important is the determination to constantly enhance the guests’ experience of luxury and ease.

This fall, that insistence on always raising the bar is epitomized with the upcoming reopening of The Grand Lodge, which is being stylishly reimagined as an outstanding addition to Nemacolin’s four other accommodations. Both new and returning guests will want to be among the first to see the transformation for themselves. The welcome begins at the entry with a grand porte cochere that signals something new. Inside the lobby, the splendor continues with an eye-catching split staircase, elegant furnishings, and the warmth of a fireplace. Throughout the hotel, the public spaces are being curated with an eye to design and the finest appointments.

As for the 56 suites—most of which include a Juliet or walk-out balcony—the new decor reflects an elevated version of a woodland palette of The Grand Lodge’s surroundings. But the capstone of the guest experience here is undoubtedly the attentive in-room service. Gourmet in-room dining, personalized turndown and shoeshine service, a bath menu—all these and more will be available when The Grand Lodge reopens, along with the attention of dedicated, round-the-clock butlers, who will cater to guests’ every need.

Among the new dining venues at The Grand Lodge is Fawn & Fable, which pays homage to the farm-to-table ethos. Here, in a setting that combines steakhouse style with a fairytale castle, the menu highlights timeless American cuisine. The Grand Lodge will also feature The Patisserie, a charming spot for grab-and-go delicacies inspired by the timeless pastry shops of Paris, as well as Circle Bar, a lavish cocktail experience where expert mixologists take your senses on an adventure.

The arrival of the holidays adds further impetus to a stay at Nemacolin in the next few months. This season has been a perennial favorite time for longtime guests, but this year the resort has even more magic in store. The fun begins in November, the day after Thanksgiving, with Hardy’s Holiday Village, a fantastical immersive experience open to overnight guests and members. Imagine encounters with elves preparing winter festivities, playfully wrapping gifts, and taking part in dance performances throughout the day.

The seasonal offerings also include a range of boutiques where you’re guaranteed to find just the items you need for holiday decor and the perfect gifts for everyone on your list. When you need a break—or a little sustenance—Hardy’s Holiday Village will offer culinary treats ranging from hot and specialty drinks to sweets and irresistible bakery items.

Guests who crave an active getaway will enjoy the outdoor skating rink. And for families, no holiday season would be complete without Santa, where a glittering toy store serves as a backdrop for a photo op with the man from the North Pole.

A lighting ceremony rings in the holidays and the illuminated displays keep things bright for festive visits with family and friends that will linger in your memories for years to come.

