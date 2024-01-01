The Grand Canyon's most exclusive lodge is fully booked for 2024. Here's how to stay in 2025

Although 2024 has just begun, Grand Canyon travelers planning the trek to Phantom Ranch will have to wait until after the next New Year’s Day.

Phantom Ranch, the rustic lodge at the bottom of the canyon, will begin accepting lottery submissions on Jan. 2 for stays at the lodge in March 2025, according to Xanterra Travel Collection, the concessionaire that operates Phantom Ranch.

The lotteries for cabin stays and overnight mule rides to the canyon bottom generally open on the first day of each month for stays 14 months in advance. Lotteries run for the first 25 days of each month. Winners are selected and notified the next month that they can book their reservations.

January’s lottery begins on Jan. 2 because of the New Year’s Day holiday.

How does the Phantom Ranch lottery work?

The lottery to get a reservation at Phantom Ranch, which is free to enter, starts on the first day and ends on the 25th day of every month.

Lottery entries can be made online starting on the first day of each month starting at 12:01 a.m. MST at https://secure.phantomranchlottery.com, or by phone with a reservation agent starting at 7 a.m.

Lottery submissions run 14 months ahead of schedule. For example, January’s lottery is for cabin stays in March 2025. The lottery for April 2025 will begin Feb. 1.

Xanterra processes the submissions 13 months ahead of schedule and notifies winners of the lottery. From there, guests can book and guarantee their reservations.

Any unsold or unclaimed cabin stays or mule rides are released to general availability a year before the stays. For example, the March 2025 stays — unless they sell out following the lottery — would be available for general sale on March 1.

Phantom Ranch returned to its usual lottery structure after a different process last year. Reservations opened for cabin stays and mule rides from May 2023 to January 2024 in mid-January last year because Xanterra had been closed for a year.

How hard is it to get a reservation at Phantom Ranch?

Reservations must be made more than a year in advance because of high demand and limited accommodations.

While Phantom Ranch reservations are open for stays through January 2025, cabin reservations outside the lottery process are difficult to come by. Xanterra lists no cabins available for booking at the time of writing. However, it does list a limited number of mule rides available for dates between June and November 2024. Mule rides will not be available from Dec. 2, 2024 to March 14, 2025.

What accommodations are available?

Guests at Phantom Ranch can stay in cabins, which vary in size and accommodate two to 10 people. Each cabin contains beds, a cold water sink, a toilet, liquid soap and hand towels.

Showers, bath towels, hot water sinks and liquid soap/shampoo are offered at a central location outside the cabins.

Like in 2023, the hiker dormitories — small bunkhouses that hold 10 people each — are not available. Xanterra stated the company “unfortunately” does not have a target date for reopening the dormitories.

How much does Phantom Ranch cost?

A cabin for two people at Phantom Ranch costs $213.50 plus tax per night. Adding an extra guest costs an extra $21.50.

Phantom Ranch also has a group cabin that can accommodate 10 people available for $355.20 plus tax per night.

Overnight mule rides to Phantom Ranch start at $1,164.83 for one person on a one-night ride, available year-round. Two-night rides, which cost more, are only available from November to March.

How much are meals at Phantom Ranch?

The cost of a stay at Phantom Ranch does not include meals at the canteen.

Breakfast includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon or sausage, fruit salad, juice, coffee and tea. It costs $29.50 per person.

The hikers' sack lunch includes a whole grain bagel with cream cheese and jelly, a two-ounce beef sausage, an apple, an energy bar from Flagstaff-based Huppybar, Ocean Spray Craisins, Babybel semi-soft cheese, and an electrolyte powder drink. It costs $24.43 per person.

Three dinner options are available: a steak dinner for $58.23, a beef stew dinner for $41.55 and a vegetable stew dinner for $39.05.

Like cabin lodging, meals at Phantom Ranch must be reserved far in advance. Xanterra recommends travelers book their meals at the same time they book their rooms.

Details: https://www.grandcanyonlodges.com/lodging/phantom-ranch.

Reach the reporter at Michael.Salerno@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @salerno_phx.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phantom Ranch reservations: A guide to the cabin and mule ride lottery