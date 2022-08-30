Who Knew you could weed your yard without bending over?

So your garden is being overtaken by weeds — we get it. But squatting and bending is tough on your back — we also get that. You have three options: 1) let the weeds win; 2) shell out hundreds for a pro service; or 3) go to Walmart and grab this smart tool that gets the job done with no crouching.

Grampa's Weeder — so named for its old-school design — is a big hit among Walmart shoppers, and no wonder: Engineered to work from a standing position, it pulls weeds without straining joints.

Walmart The Original Stand Up Weed Puller Tool with Long Handle Grampa's Weeder $40 at Walmart Simply place the tool over a weed, push it into the ground and lean the long handle to unearth the roots and the pesky plant in one fell swoop.

With a great origin story (see below) and legions of fans, Grampa's Weeder one of those items you'll wonder how you ever lived without, and it's just $40 at Walmart.

Here's what one diminutive garden warrior had to say: "I LOVE this tool! It works great. Its the perfect length for me (I am 5 ft 3in). It is sturdy and super easy to use.... My biggest weed problem is dandelions. No more sitting or kneeling in the yard with a screwdriver for me.... I love it so much I bought one for several members of my family. Highly recommended!"

Tired of battling garden-infesting weeds? Stick a fork in 'em — they're done! (Photo: Grampa's Weeder)

Brilliant design

The family behind Grampa's Weeder gives full credit to history. It was more of a discovery than an invention. In the old garage of a family member, they came across a tool they could not identify. After fiddling around with it, they realized it was a clever weed remover. A little research revealed that the stand-up weed remover design dated back to 1913. But it was still as relevant and effective as ever. Inspired to share this effective tool with the world, the family began manufacturing a modern version of it.

Made of powder-coated steel and strong bamboo, Grampa's Weeder has a four-claw steel head that loosens and lifts stubborn weeds with very little elbow grease. The 45-inch handle means you can do the work fully upright, using the strength of your legs. Just hold Grampa's Weeder over the weed, step on the head and twist. Leverage is built into the design.

"Just get it, your knees will thank you," insisted one happy shopper. "This really is the ultimate tool for pulling weeds! It only takes a minute to figure it out, then there's no more crouching over on your hands and knees to pull them out.... No regrets."

Even Grandmas can use a Grampa's Weeder while gardening. (Photo: Grampa's Weeder)

Sturdy and easy to use

For those dealing with an abundance of weeds, Grampa's Weeder is a lifesaver. "My yard is covered with some sort of thistle weed and I didn't want to spray poison on the lawn, so I got this Grampa's weeder. Works really well, I'd say it grabs the entire root 95% of the time once you get the hang of it.... I must have pulled literally a hundred of these thistle weeds today and it didn't kill me.... You can push the lever down with your foot to open it and use your shoe to push the weed out, then rake them all up when you're done."

Many fans rave about the satisfaction of dislodging deep roots with very little effort — noting that Grampa's Weeder keeps you going strong in the garden. One shopper dubbed it simply "the perfect weeder." They continued: "I can't get down to the ground anymore, so I needed a tool that would get the weeds. It is so easy to use, just push it into the ground and lever it back. And, it is well made, wood and steel. No flimsy plastic or aluminum thing that's going to break. I really love it!!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.