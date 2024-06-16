Grads, dads and the best advice they've had: Big ideas for Manchester's outgoing class

Jun. 15—Need a healthy dose of optimism?

Talk to Manchester graduates from the Class of 2024.

These young adults began their high school careers in the midst of a global pandemic. Picture attending a new school, trying to make new friends and fit in — all through the tunnel of a computer screen.

It got better. And now these students are arriving at the threshold of adulthood having learned perseverance, self-reliance and, somehow, kindness.

Graduation feels "kind of surreal" for Merritt Lessieur, valedictorian at Manchester Memorial High School.

"It's been a fun four years. I've learned a lot, both about myself and about the world," he said. But he's looking forward to the next stage, he said.

In the fall, Lessieur, the son of Lysa and Creig Lessieur, will attend Saint Anselm College. "I think college is going to open up a lot more doors than what's already open for me," he said.

Alexandra Wolgamott is graduating from Manchester School of Technology. "I'm so excited," she said.

After COVID closed schools in the spring of eighth grade, she missed all the festivities that traditionally accompany that milestone. Then freshman year started with remote learning, a tough way to transition to a new school.

"I woke up, and I just went straight to the computer to be on classes," she said. "It was harder to make friends because you weren't really talking to anyone."

Wolgamott had chosen MST for its smaller size — her graduating class has just 70 students — and the cosmetology program it offered. She's glad she did.

It turned out cosmetology "wasn't for me," she said. "If I had gone to another school, I wouldn't have figured that out."

The daughter of Aaron Wolgamott of Texas and Charissa Wolgamott of Manchester, she was president of the National Honor Society her senior year.

She's heading to the University of North Texas. "I kind of wanted to get out of New England, because I've been here my whole life," she said.

Akshay Manchanda, Manchester High School Central's valedictorian, said graduation is "a very bittersweet moment."

"I'll miss a lot of my friends and my teachers and the people that support me, but I'm very excited for the journey ahead," he said.

The son of Manish and Aparajita Manchanda, he was certainly busy in high school. He was a programmer for the FIRST robotics team, played varsity soccer and tennis, competed on the Granite State Challenge trivia and math teams, served as class vice president and was a member of the business club and four honor societies. He also plays the violin.

Manchanda will be attending Harvard University in the fall. He's not sure what he'll major in. "I want to go to college with an open mind and try to figure out from there what I'm interested in," he said. "I want to leave all my options open."

Fatherly advice

This year, graduation weekend coincides with Father's Day.

Manchanda said his dad has always been there for him. "One of the main values he instilled in me was just to be kind to other people," he said.

Wolgamott from MST said her father taught her important lessons: "To always keep going. To believe in myself."

Sara Addir, valedictorian at Manchester High School West, is the daughter of Touria Lafridi and Abderrahmane Addir.

Her father has taught her patience — and resilience, Addir said. "He's a very hard-working man, and I look up to him because of that," she said. "He's just a really patient man, and I try to be like that as well."

Addir, who was vice president of the student council and class treasurer at West, will be attending the University of New Hampshire this fall. She plans to major in biochemistry.

Some lessons Memorial High's Lessieur learned from his dad are "to be there for people, don't be afraid to try new things, and do what feels right to me," he said.

In his valedictory speech, he urged his classmates to "forgive and let go."

That includes letting go of judgments, he said: "Trying to see people for what they really are, trying to fully understand them before we judge them for petty things."

Advice from a friend

What advice would Lessieur give to his younger self if he could? "I would probably say don't be afraid to try things that scare you now, because you will grow more comfortable with them," he said.

Central's Manchanda said he would reassure his younger self that "it will be OK."

"Coming into high school, there was a lot going on," he said. "There was COVID happening, new friendships, new school, new teachers. I remember being very worried, thinking of how the future would go.

"I would definitely tell my younger self: Keep doing what you're doing. It will all work out in the end."

Here's what MST's Wolgamott would say: "Just follow through with what you want to do with your life."

She wanted to be a teacher when she was little, "but I kind of talked myself out of it," she said.

Now she plans to major in elementary education.

"I want to be one of the teachers who helps kids, who's friendly with them," she said. "I want to be one of those teachers that kids will want to come to school and want to learn."

West High's Addir would tell her younger self "to definitely try more things."

And one more thing: "I'm proud of her," she said.

