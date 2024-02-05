Gracie Abrams Responded to Those Reputation Rumors on the Grammys Red Carpet

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

It's been less than a year since Gracie Abrams dropped her debut album Good Riddance, but you'd never know she's new on the scene. In the past twelve months alone, Abrams reached No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists Chart, opened for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour, and was nominated for a Grammy Award for best new artist. So whether or not the 24-year-old technically takes home a Grammy by night's end, it's clear she's already a winner in so many ways.

You'd also never know that the 2024 Grammy Awards were her first. Rocking head-to-toe custom Chanel—makeup included!—for whom she's an ambassador, and a sleek petite bob that's so chic it's undeniably going to be one of the biggest bob haircut trends of the year, Abrams looks like anything but a newcomer on the red-carpet. In fact, she looks and seems like a total natural—just one who so happened to bring her mom as her plus-one.

“My mom is here with me, and we're just wearing black—I just wanted to match with my mom," Abrams told E!'s Laverne Cox on the red carpet. That said, Abrams's mom isn't her only mentor in attendance tonight. As Swifties are already well aware, Abrams opened for and has since become close with Taylor Swift, who's up for a whopping six Grammy awards herself.

Gracie Abrams Responded to Those ‘Reputation’ Taylor Swift Rumors at the Grammys Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Gracie Abrams Responded to Those ‘Reputation’ Taylor Swift Rumors at the Grammys Kayla Oaddams

Knowing this, Cox asked Abrams what the best advice Swift had given her was. “I feel like all of her words are words of wisdom in every capacity ever, but honestly, before I even knew her personally, she taught me to write all the time, and just to just tell the truth, in my writing,” Abrams said. “And that is something I’ve carried with me forever. I write everyday because of that advice, and I wouldn’t be here in this room if it weren’t for her taking a chance on me and sharing the stage.”

As for how Abrams feels about those Reputation rumors? “Wow. Wow!” Abrams said on Entertainment Tonight, shrugging dramatically. “I love her fanbase dearly. They are the greatest ever, and I was lucky to get to know them up close and personally this summer. They have the greatest imaginations of any group of people I’ve ever known.”

As for what that means? I guess we'll see tonight!

Gracie Abrams Responded to Those ‘Reputation’ Taylor Swift Rumors at the Grammys Lester Cohen/Getty Images

While we may not have more details on the Taylor Swift buzz, we do have them for Abrams's iconic glam. Created by Chanel makeup artist Tyron Machhausen, the look was inspired by Abrams herself as well as her Chanel outfit. “It was so fabulous, with the almost tux-like bustier, and the beautifully layered, playful, floor-length skirt,” said Machhausen, who used CHANEL Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow in Clair Obscur and CHANEL Ombre Première Laque Longwear Liquid Eyeshadow in Rayon on Abrams eyes, and CHANEL Le Crayon Lèvres Longwear Lip Pencil in Rose Naturel and CHANEL 31 Le Rouge Satin Lipstick in Rouge Croisière on her lips.

“I felt a masculine-feminine dynamic looking at her in this outfit and wanted to translate this into the makeup by creating something that felt chic, yet uncomplicated…this created a hyper-natural, “lived in” look with a hint of rock ’n' roll," Machhausen added.

Gracie Abrams Responded to Those ‘Reputation’ Taylor Swift Rumors at the Grammys Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Abrams's manicure was similarly edgy. Created by Chanel nail artist Betina Goldstein, Abrams nails rocked CHANEL Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Oiseau de Nuit; a rich, deep plum hue, to complement her look.

Not to sound like a conspiracy theorist, but…Gracie Abrams and her whole goth glam look is giving strong Reputation vibes, no? I guess we'll just have to wait and see! Until then, however, I'm definitely adding her perfect bob haircut to my Pinterest hair mood board.

To see all the looks from the 2024 Grammys red carpet, and for more of Glamour’s live show coverage, click here.

Danielle Sinay is the associate beauty editor at Glamour. Follow her on Instagram @daniellesinay.

Originally Appeared on Glamour