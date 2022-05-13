Nearly 20,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this vintage-style dress — it's just $35 'til midnight!
Wedding season has officially started and, with that, you've got to find something to wear to all those bridal showers, celebratory dinners and the ceremony itself. While you can technically just pull something out of your closet, it's way more fun to have a new dress to wear.
Heads up: Today only, Amazon is running a big sale on a fan-favorite dress. It's called the Grace Karin Boatneck Sleeveless Vintage Tea Dress and it's $10 off!
A new low price isn't all this dress has going for it. It features a classic 1950s A-line silhouette that's flattering on just about every body type. The dress is fitted at the bodice and flares at the waist for a pretty contrast that'll show off your curves (or create them, if you don't have them naturally).
It's also dressy enough to wear to a wedding but works well for a day at the office or a nice brunch, too.
Made of a cotton-spandex mix, it's comfortable against your skin and won't turn you into a sweaty beast when temperatures soar.
The whole thing zips up easily and is cinched around the waist with an included belt. Choose from a huge range of colors and patterns — they're all on sale!
Nearly 20,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this dress. "This is my third color of this dress this summer," said one repeat buyer. "I have worn all three to weddings and strangers were stopping me to compliment me on my dress. Classy, fun and timeless."
A fellow fan said the dress is getting plenty of use. "This dress has become my favorite wardrobe item since I ordered it a week or two ago," they wrote. "The fabric is a thick, unlined cotton that, although it doesn't feel like a ball gown, is very comfortable and feels nice enough that I'm confident wearing it to formal events. The cut is very flattering to someone with a pear-shaped figure."
Again, this sale is just for today. Grab your own vintage-inspired dress at a $10 discount while you still can!
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
