'Very flattering for a curvy bum': Amazon's top-selling pants are just $26

Once in a while, a pair of pants comes along that seemingly fits everyone perfectly. This is one of those occasions. Meet the Grace Karin Trousers, which feature a high-waist design and slim silhouette — and cost just $26 (down from $36).

Don’t be deterred by the seemingly small waist, though — it’s made of elastic for a comfy, stretchy fit.

"These are the BEST PANTS I have ever bought online or in-store!" shared one of over 18,000 five-star reviewers. "So good I am writing my first ever Amazon review. The fit is perfect, stretchy in all the right places for a curvy tall girl."

These Grace Karin Trousers are available in 40 different colors and styles. Here, satisfied shoppers break down why these pants are such a stellar find.

Work it. (Photo: Amazon)

Flattering

"I’ve been looking for pants like these for a while," a shopper raved. "I LOVE the ties on the bottom and they fit like a GLOVE. They are comfortable, super flattering and slimming. I don’t have one bad thing to say about these gorgeous, crazy stylish pants!"

Comfortable

"The material is so soft and durable," a shopper reported. "Seriously, so comfortable, I love them. The pockets are large, the belt fits nicely and the ties in the ankles stay all day. I got so many compliments on these pants I will for sure be buying other colors now that I’ve found the right fit. Great work pants!”

Versatile

“I love wearing these!" shared one thrilled shopper. "They are lightweight, stylish and super comfortable. Dress them up or down, they are versatile! These will be in my closet for a while and I debate buying another color!”

Amazon will give you free shipping on the style, too.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

