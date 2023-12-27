Grab this cashmere-blend poncho while it's 43% off at J.Crew's after-Christmas sale: 'Very classy, very forgiving'

If you haven't made time to shop this year's after-Christmas sales, it's time to get to it. There are deals on tech gadgets, home decor, beauty products, clothing and more, and the markdowns are seriously impressive.

J.Crew actually unveiled its after-Christmas sale last week. Not only can shoppers take an extra 60% off sale items, but much of the brand's best-selling cashmere items are on sale for up to 50% off.

Given how popular J.Crew's cashmere is, it's not surprising that some of the classic styles are already sold out. That said, we did stumble upon this gorgeous cashmere-wool blend poncho that's 43% off, one-size-fits-all and still available in six versatile colors.

Why is it a good deal?

J.Crew lovers (like myself) wait all year for this End Of Season Cashmere sale. It's basically the only time every single cashmere piece at J.Crew is on sale, and the prices are close to the lowest you'll ever find at the retailer. In the spring, you may find J.Crew's cashmere items on sale again, but sizes and colors will be seriously scarce. If you want a classic color that you can wear year after year, then it's best to shop now while all the good hues are still in stock and competitively priced.

Why do I need this?

If you've never owned or touched J.Crew cashmere, then you should know it's among the best you can buy. While some cashmere can feel thin and pill easily, that's not the case with J.Crew's cashmere sweaters and wraps. They're incredibly well-made and designed to last. I own several J.Crew cashmere sweaters that are 3-4 years old and they still look great and feel soft and warm.

This Cashmere-wool blend poncho in particular is a smart investment because it's a versatile piece you can wear for many months during the year. The cashmere-merino wool blend means the wrap is lightweight and not bulky, but still keeps you warm on chilly days or when you're in cool spaces. Many shoppers rave that this wrap is the perfect travel item because it packs down small and compact, but is also perfectly-sized to wrap yourself in warmth when you need it.

Unlike a traditional sweater that can be hit or miss when it comes to sizing, this cashmere-wool blend poncho comes in one size that really does flatter every figure. It's also available in a range of neutral, timeless colors that will complement everything in your closet. Lastly, the loose, open shape means you can wear it and wrap it in any way that feels comfortable and stylish to you.

What reviewers say

More than 120 shoppers have left reviews for the cashmere-wool blend poncho at jcrew.com, giving it 4.2 out of 5 stars.

"I practically live in this item," one shopper wrote in their review. "I have it in four colors and all are in constant rotation for Zoom calls, lunch w/ friends and even as a layer with business attire. Lightweight, flattering and comfortable this is everything you could ask for when you want a little warmth without weight or bulk. I adore this poncho and am already eyeing my next acquisition!"

Another shopper commented, "Love this poncho. It doesn’t make me look like an oompaloompa due to its asymmetrical shape. The fabric is soft and not scratchy. Sometimes cheaper cashmere can be scratchy but this is not it. Great for travel or to wear at the office."

While many shopper have nothing but praise for the cashmere-wool blend poncho, some do wish the piece was slightly bigger.

"The poncho has a great feel to it," one shopper wrote. "I’m 5’10” and wish the back piece was a bit longer. Still, I like how it looks and drapes nicely. It is very lightweight."

Another shopper agreed, writing "I got this on sale and I think it's well worth the sale price. It was a bit smaller than I expected which somewhat limits its versatility, and I think makes it more casual vs dressy."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.