Grab and Go Summer Meal Program returns to Fremont City Schools

Fremont City Schools has been awarded a $9,600 grant in support of the district’s Grab and Go Summer Meal Program.

“No Kid Hungry provides summer feeding grants to address food insecurity when students are on summer break,” said Jessica Michel, the district’s child nutrition supervisor.

Michel said that when schools close during the summer break many students do not receive the free or reduced-price meals they would when school is in session. Those families are then further financially strained and struggle to provide proper meals and nutrition for their children.

A recent No Kid Hungry survey of rural families reported on the hardships families faced during the summer.

Laura Rice, spokesperson for No Kid Hungry, said the survey showed more than half of rural families say they don’t have enough money for food during the summer. More than 80% spend more on groceries when their children are out of school for the summer, an average of $168 more each month.

Rural families face additional challenges. They reported several barriers, many of which are due to distances from meal sites, including transportation, fuel costs, extreme weather and the parents' work schedules.

The grant resources support rural designated communities in providing non-congregate summer feeding programs, such as the Grab and Go Summer Meal Program at Fremont Ross High School.

Fremont City Schools plans to serve 600 individuals between the ages of 1-18, based on last year’s program.

“When Jessica became aware of the opportunity, because this is a grant we have received in the past, we rewrote that (application) this spring so that we would be eligible and receive those dollars and continue feeding those families this summer,” Assistant Superintendent Denice Hirt said. “We are just thrilled that we are able to provide our families the additional assistance and for them to be able to use it as needed. We provide it, no questions asked. They come, they drive through and the entire community is eligible to participate in this.”

Hirt pointed out that children do not need to attend Fremont City Schools to qualify.

“If they would attend our non-public school in our community, or a community school, we don’t distinguish in that. What we are distinguishing for is that the child in the household is between those ages, and it has to be a parent or guardian picking up,” Hirt said. “It truly is a community feeding opportunity that the district is happy to offer and provide.”

“Yes, it can be a family in town on vacation, and they need food, and they can go through and get meals,” Michel said.

Meal distribution programs vary across the state, but in Fremont it will run from Monday through Aug 16 at Fremont Ross High School. Meal packages include a week's worth of items, which would be five days of breakfast and five days of lunch in accordance with USDA regulations.

Each vehicle that comes through is eligible to pick up meals for as many as five children.

The nonprofit Children's Hunger Alliance facilitated a grant application for Fremont City Schools which resulted in the award. Children's Hunger Alliance is the Share Our Strength No Kid Hungry representative in Ohio.

The $9,600 grant for Fremont City Schools is one of 10 grants awarded to organizations across Ohio by No Kid Hungry Ohio. The state is receiving a total of $104,000 in grant money from the group.

Parents or guardians can pick up meals for their children on Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Outside Sandusky County, No Kid Hungry helps families find summer meals near them through the Free Meals Finder map and texting hotline. Parents and caregivers can text the word “FOOD” (or “COMIDA”) to 304-304 to find sites in their neighborhood.

