Grab Your Cosmos: ‘Sex and the City’ Is Officially Coming to Netflix

Fight the urge to text your situationship (yes, I'm looking at you, Carrie and Big), grab your best friends, and get ready to whip up some Cosmos, because Sex and the City is making its way to Netflix (!!!).

According to Variety, Netflix has inked a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to license all six seasons of the iconic HBO series and is set to drop on Netflix in early April 2024. As we wait for the third season of its spin-off And Just Like That to hit our screens, a binge-watch of the OG series is in order as it hits another streaming service. However, Netflix's deal isn't worldwide—per Variety's report, it'll only beavailable in the U.S. and a few European markets. It also doesn't include the Sex and the City movies or And Just Like That (but at least you can still stream 'em on Max).

James Devaney - Getty Images

Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte aren't the only characters in the HBO universe to grace Netflix. After Warner Bros. Discovery licensed other HBO originals to the streamer, a few other shows hit the platform, like Issa Rae's Insecure, Band of Brothers, The Pacific, Six Feet Under, Ballers, and True Blood. The shows are also still available for streaming on Max.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm going to prepare for (yet another) rewatch of Sex and the City with my best pair of Carrie-approved heels, a quick alert to my group chat, and ingredients for a classic Cosmo.

