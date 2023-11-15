Grab Amazon's bestselling DeWalt drill for just $99 (45% off!), plus other can't-miss Black Friday deals
With its pleasant drop in temperatures and humidity, fall is the ideal time of year to take care of all the fixes, rehabs and repairs your home needs. It's also a fantastic time for Black Friday savings on some of the best all-around tools you can buy. Right now, you can save up to 45% on bestselling DeWalt power tools and accessories at Amazon. The biggest savings: $80 off the Max Cordless Drill and Driver Kit. Winter is right around the corner, so now is the time to take on those pesky projects — with the help of DeWalt's array of on-sale tools, of course.
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Driver Kit$99$179Save $80
DeWalt 20V Max LED Work Light/Flashlight$31$84Save $53
DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless Impact Driver Kit,$205$269Save $64
DeWalt Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, 108-Piece$69$109Save $40 with coupon
DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Cordless Drill, 1/2-Inch, Tool Only$108$119Save $11
DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Router$139$239Save $100
DeWalt 20V Max Orbital Sander$92$179Save $87
DeWalt 20V Max Tire Inflator$112$149Save $37 with coupon
This ergonomic, powerful drill and driver kit is a No. 1 bestseller at Amazon — and it's 45% off.
This screwdriver/drill tool might look compact, but it can drive up to 1,500 RPMs of power. The half-inch sleeve means you don't have to worry about it loosening its grip on a screw, either. Its embedded LED bulb helps in low-light areas and, thanks to the included battery, it charges quickly. Did we mention that it's the No. 1 bestselling drill on Amazon and is discounted by 45%?
"It's very handy and easy to use. The balance and grip make it a comfortable tool. I really like how easy it is to change the bits and how they lock into place. I have had other drills that slip, but not the DeWalt!" said one convert.
Other Black Friday DeWalt deals
This handheld light puts out an impressive 110 lumens and is compact enough to fit into most toolboxes. It can also stand upright or be hung from its hook for hands-free illumination.
Need something with a bit more punch than a normal drill? Try an impact driver.
If it can be screwed on or off, this 108-piece kit can handle it.
If you're in need of a replacement drill, this is a great option at a great price.
When you need more precise cuts than a table saw can handle, this No. 1 bestseller is the kind of router (no, not the one that powers your internet) that you'll want to invest in.
Effortlessly sand down rough surfaces until they're velvety smooth.
Keep this No. 1 bestselling compact inflator with you and never worry about a flat tire again.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping on any of these tools, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.