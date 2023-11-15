Why you can trust us
Grab Amazon's bestselling DeWalt drill for just $99 (45% off!), plus other can't-miss Black Friday deals

Patrick Hearn
·Deals Writer, Tech
Updated ·2 min read
What DeHeck are you waiting for? These DeWalt tools give you everything you need for your DIY projects.
What DeHeck are you waiting for? These DeWalt tools give you everything you need for your DIY projects. (Amazon)

With its pleasant drop in temperatures and humidity, fall is the ideal time of year to take care of all the fixes, rehabs and repairs your home needs. It's also a fantastic time for Black Friday savings on some of the best all-around tools you can buy. Right now, you can save up to 45% on bestselling DeWalt power tools and accessories at Amazon. The biggest savings: $80 off the Max Cordless Drill and Driver Kit. Winter is right around the corner, so now is the time to take on those pesky projects — with the help of DeWalt's array of on-sale tools, of course.

Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Driver Kit

$99$179Save $80

This ergonomic, powerful drill and driver kit is a No. 1 bestseller at Amazon — and it's 45% off.

$99 at Amazon

This screwdriver/drill tool might look compact, but it can drive up to 1,500 RPMs of power. The half-inch sleeve means you don't have to worry about it loosening its grip on a screw, either. Its embedded LED bulb helps in low-light areas and, thanks to the included battery, it charges quickly. Did we mention that it's the No. 1 bestselling drill on Amazon and is discounted by 45%?

"It's very handy and easy to use. The balance and grip make it a comfortable tool. I really like how easy it is to change the bits and how they lock into place. I have had other drills that slip, but not the DeWalt!" said one convert.

Other Black Friday DeWalt deals

DeWalt

DeWalt 20V Max LED Work Light/Flashlight

$31$84Save $53

This handheld light puts out an impressive 110 lumens and is compact enough to fit into most toolboxes. It can also stand upright or be hung from its hook for hands-free illumination.

$31 at Amazon
DeWalt

DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless Impact Driver Kit,

$205$269Save $64

Need something with a bit more punch than a normal drill? Try an impact driver.

$205 at Amazon
DeWalt

DeWalt Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, 108-Piece

$69$109
Save $40 with coupon

If it can be screwed on or off, this 108-piece kit can handle it.

Save $40 with coupon
$69 at Amazon
DeWalt

DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Cordless Drill, 1/2-Inch, Tool Only

$108$119Save $11

If you're in need of a replacement drill, this is a great option at a great price.

$108 at Amazon
DeWalt

DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Router

$139$239Save $100

When you need more precise cuts than a table saw can handle, this No. 1 bestseller is the kind of router (no, not the one that powers your internet) that you'll want to invest in.

$139 at Amazon
DeWalt

DeWalt 20V Max Orbital Sander

$92$179Save $87

Effortlessly sand down rough surfaces until they're velvety smooth.

$92 at Amazon
DEWALT

DeWalt 20V Max Tire Inflator

$112$149
Save $37 with coupon

Keep this No. 1 bestselling compact inflator with you and never worry about a flat tire again. 

Save $37 with coupon
$112 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

