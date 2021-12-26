Get healthier in 2022: Buy this air fryer while it's $16 off at Amazon — 'best dang thing since sliced bread'

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save almost 20 percent on this air fryer. (Photo: Amazon)

Get a jump on a healthier 2022 by switching from frying to air frying! Air fryers can help you get crunchy, yummy fried foods at home, with little to no oil. But, with so many air fryers on the market, it can feel nearly impossible to figure out which machine to buy. Well, Amazon is here with a nice discount on its top-rated air fryer to make your choice a no-brainer.

It’s called the GoWise USA 5.8 Quart 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer and it’s currently on sale for just $74 (originally $90) on Amazon. This air fryer has all the bells and whistles you want.

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).

$74 $90 at Amazon

What's so great about it? For starters, you can get a crispy, fried texture for just about anything you can fit inside. The device has a built-in touch screen menu with eight cooking presets: Fries/Chips, Pork, Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, Cake, Fish and Pizza. It also has a wide temperature range, from 180 degrees Fahrenheit to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, that you can crank up in 10-degree increments.

The GoWise fryer has a Start/Stop button so you can change the time and temperature in the middle of a cooking cycle. And—this is really cool—a built-in alarm function reminds you to shake your ingredients in five, 10 and 15-minute increments.

The fryer comes with a non-stick FDA-certified and PFOA-free pan and detachable basket with a cool-touch handle, so you can easily shake and flip your food in the middle of your cooking cycle. There’s also a recipe book with 50 ideas to try out.

With more than 11,000 perfect five-star reviews, it’s easy to see that people really, really like this air fryer. “This is my first air fryer and I love it!” one happy customer wrote. “I already have an Instant Pot and I was worried I would not use this very much! I was WRONG. I use my air fryer at least 3 to 4 times a week. Chicken, fish, steak... all fabulous. French fries, frozen chicken, corn dogs, chicken nuggets...so crunchy!”

Story continues

Another called the GoWise fryer the “best dang thing since sliced bread,” adding, “I literally wanted to throw all my other appliances away after using this the first time for steaks. ...four pork chops or two big steaks can fit in here.” And, as for cleanup, one five-star reviewer said it’s “a breeze!”

Ready to have your favorite fried foods—with a healthier spin—at your fingertips on a regular basis? Take advantage of this deal while you can.

$74 $90 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.