More than 8,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these smart lights — save more than 40 percent 'til midnight!

The right lighting can make a huge difference in your home. And, if you can splash out for smart lights, even better.

With smart lights, you can control your lighting from your phone or voice-activated assistant. So, adjusting the brightness is as simple as saying, "Alexa, dim the lights." Of course, all that convenience usually comes with a hefty price tag — but not today. Until midnight, Amazon has slashed the prices of top-rated Govee smart lights. You can snag smart string lights and cool LED strip lights for more than 40 percent of the usual sticker price. But again, it's only for today. Don't miss these deals.

Give your outdoor lighting a serious upgrade with these Govee Patio Lights. These waterproof lights are shatterproof, so no worrying about random glass from a broken bulb ending up on your outdoor space. They're also fully dimmable, going from 1 to 100 percent and everywhere in between. Just use the Govee Home app to create your go-to settings, adjust as needed and enjoy. Choose between 48 feet and 96 feet options — they're both on sale!

"What can possibly top string lights? Well you control them through your phone, turn them on/off, make it twinkle, control the brightness all through an app," a happy customer said. "Connection is through Bluetooth and it was extremely easy. Hanging them was a breeze as well."

$24 $40 at Amazon

Strip lights are surprisingly versatile: You can use them to light up dark spots under your kitchen cabinets or add mood lighting to your living room, and everything in between. Govee's LED Strip Lights have an army of fans — more than 8,000, to be exact. These LED lights are easily managed with the Govee Home app or your Alexa or Google Assistant. You can turn the lights on and off, dim or brighten them and even change colors to get that just-right ambiance, all without getting off of your couch. Want something other than white light? No problem! These strip lights allow you to choose from a range of colors.

"This turned the room into something AMAZING," a five-star fan said. "I was real nervous about getting strip lights because of the adhesives, but this is STRONG. It comes with little clips to hold it in place, but it’s honestly not even needed."

$20 $36 at Amazon

