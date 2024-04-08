Goth home for sale hides an unexpected interior. Peek inside the Atlanta listing

A house that looks like it was pulled directly from the set of “Beetlejuice” has landed on the real estate market in Atlanta for $1.995 million.

While the exterior has an ebony, polished goth look, the inside is a completely different story — a lighter one with touches of sophistication and, well, color.

“This stunning hilltop Victorian exudes sophistication and style, offering the perfect blend of historic charm and modern luxury,” the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty says. “Boasting curb appeal and the finest finishes, it is the epitome of refined urban living.”

The five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom house has undergone a complete renovation, updating everything from its flooring to its designer lighting. Photos of the interior capture a breezy style, with alabaster walls and splashes of teal, pewter-blue gray, and soft black.

Features of the home include:

Wood-burning fireplace

Climbing wall to secret loft

Laundry room

Views

Deck

Sky room

Private balcony

Wet bar

The 3,307-square-foot residence was featured on Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page and X (formerly known as Twitter) account that showcases unique houses up for sale around the country. People were impressed by the stark difference between the inside and the outside of the Georgia home.

“This is my dream home. It’s perfect for both of my personalities!” one person said on Facebook.

“Black cat exterior with a golden retriever interior,” another commented.

“That’s it, I’m old. My first thought was how much it costs to keep that place air-conditioned,” someone noted.

“Why is this goth home speaking to me so hard? And it has a lot of arch doorways,” one person posted on X.

The listing is held by Joy Myrick.

