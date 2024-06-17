Got some time to spare? Volunteers still needed this weekend at LoveOly Summerfest

The Olympia Downtown Alliance is still looking for volunteers to staff the LoveOly SummerFest happening this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The festival will offer live music, children’s activities by Hands on Children’s Museum, interactive art installations, food trucks, a beer garden, vendors, plus a Queens from Diva Drag Brunch on Sunday. Events will center around Fifth Avenue and Washington Street, and are free and family-friendly.

Volunteer shifts are three hours long, and people can sign up for as many shifts as they want. The hours of the festival, centered at Fifth and Washington in downtown Olympia, are 3-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Available volunteer shifts are:

Early Morning Crew: Help with festival set-up, vendor load-in, and more.

Early Afternoon Crew: Assist with various tasks including booth sitting, information booth, and more.

Afternoon Crew: Help with set-up, booth sitting, biergarten, games/children’s area, and more.

Late Afternoon Crew: Assist with various tasks including booth sitting, information booth, and more.

Closing Crew: Assist in closing the festival for the night.

Breakdown Crew: Help vendors load out and break down the festival.

To volunteer, sign up on a Google Form created by the Downtown Alliance.