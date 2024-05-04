Got room for two? Meet Frankie, a beautiful tortie with a shy, inseparable sister, Tiny
Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org. To meet or adopt a pet located at SPCA Florida, stop by the Adoption Center Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Prior to adoption, all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention. For questions, contact SPCA Florida’s Adoption Center at 863-577-4615 or adopt@spcaflorida.org.
Frankie
Gender: Female
Age: 8 years
Weight: 7 pounds
Species: Cat
Breed: Domestic Shorthair – Black/Orange Tortie
Orphaned Since: Feb. 16
Adoption Fee: $50
When Frankie first arrived at SPCA Florida with her sister Tiny, they were both scared and hid. Frankie soon came out of her shell and now absolutely loves pets. Her office mommy even says that when Frankie gets super happy from pets, she starts to drool – a quirky trait that adds to her charm. Although Tiny is the shyer sister and likes to stay in her hidey box, she will most certainly let you pet her and may even start to purr for you. Since they’ve been together for 8 years, they would like to get adopted together. Frankie is a black and orange tortie while Tiny is a black and white tuxedo. Both are beautiful so drop by SPCA Florida and meet these two sweeties today.
Lindy
Gender: Male
Age: 6 months
Weight: 5 pounds
Species: Cat
Breed: Domestic Shorthair – Black
Orphaned Since: Feb. 7
Adoption Fee: $100
Lindy is a sweet and shy kitten with a heart of gold. Lindy is a 6-month-old male with a sleek black coat. His eyes hold a hint of mystery, and his gentle spirit will steal your heart. While he’s unsure of humans, he absolutely adores other kitties. He’s not too sure what pets and rubs are all about, but he’s open, affectionate and will allow you to stroke his soft fur. He’s playful and can’t wait for a forever home to scamper around in. You’ll enjoy keeping him entertained with laser pointers and wand toys. His rough start in life has made him cautious, and children frighten him. With patience and love, he’ll blossom into your favorite friend.
Pam
Gender: Female
Age: 6 months
Weight: 30 pounds
Species: Dog
Breed: Hound/Mix – White/Tan
Orphaned Since: March 20
Adoption Fee: $250
Pam is an adorable hound puppy mix ready for a forever family to grow up with. You’ll find a loyal companion and endless tail wags. She's only six months old, so she’ll need some training. She's super smart and eager to learn. From sit to shake to fetch, you’ll beam with pride when she follows your commands. She might be shy at first but give her time and her puppy energy will come out.
Dolly
Gender: Female
Age: 3 years
Weight: 47 pounds
Species: Dog
Breed: Bulldog – White/Brown
Orphaned Since: March 15
Adoption Fee: $150
Meet Dolly, a family dog who gets along great with kids and other dogs. Dolly’s expressive eyes and gentle demeanor will instantly win you over. Her white fur features spots of brown on her back giving her a fun look. Bulldogs are known for their loyalty and devotion, so Dolly is sure to give you unwavering companionship. Whether it’s a cozy evening on the couch or an outdoor adventure, she’ll be there. Come get to know Dolly – take her on a doggie date or even home for a sleepover. You might find that Dolly is the best friend you’ve been waiting for.
This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Meet this week's featured SPCA pets: Frankie, Lindy, Pam and Dolly