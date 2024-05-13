Got ink? These states regret their tattoos the most. Here's why.

Arizonans are among the most likely to regret their tattoos across the country, a recent study found.

The study, published by European tattoo studio franchise LLTatoo, analyzed where in the United States people are more likely to harbor tattoo regrets.

The tattoo company analyzed the number of Google searches related to tattoo removal or coverup services, including "laser tattoo removal" and "tattoo coverup ideas." The number of searches in each state was then compared with the population density. Experts then determined an average monthly search volume per 100,000 citizens.

Colorado came out on top, with about 121.87 average monthly searches. According to the study, there are more than 650 tattoo studios in the state and the tattoo culture has grown in popularity.

Mentor Dedaj, a spokesperson for LLTattoo, said it's important to think thoroughly before you decide to get a tattoo, and he recommends not making a spontaneous decision.

"Tattoos often represent deeply personal stories, passions or experiences. However, when the initial excitement fades, some people start to regret their ink, especially if the decision was spontaneous," Dedaj said. “Tattoo removal remains a costly and sometimes painful process. Tattoos themselves are also expensive and painful."

After all, tastes shift, trends evolve and attitudes change. It's a natural part of being human, and we usually can adjust our lifestyle and fashion choices accordingly — but that might not be as easy when it comes to permanent body ink.

So, here's a rundown of the states most likely to have tattoo regrets and a few tips to help you avoid the bristle of regretting a tattoo.

Top 10 states most likely to want tattoo removals

These are the states most likely to want their tattoos removed or covered, according to LLTattoo.

Colorado Oregon California Washington Arizona Georgia Florida Nevada Rhode Island Utah

8 things to consider before getting a tattoo

Here are some tips to avoid regretting your tattoo in the long term, according to Beautiful Canadian Laser and Skin Clinic.

Avoid simplified symbols, hieroglyphs and logos : According to the clinic, clients looking for tattoo removals often get marks of symbols and hieroglyphs they did not understand or that were associated with a lifestyle they no longer identify with.

Think twice about cultural tattoos and tattoos written in languages you don’t speak : Beautiful Canadian Clinic suggests being careful with cultural appropriation and controversial depictions. Some trends can carry nuanced meaning and potentially offend particular groups of people. So, the clinic suggests not getting a tattoo for the trends.

Say no to lover’s names in tattoos : The reality of many relationships is that they end. The clinic suggests not getting a partner's name engraved on your body.

Choose your tattoo location carefully : Although the perception of people with tattoos has evolved, Beautiful Canadian says how you display your tattoos could potentially impact how people perceive you, including employers.

Investigate the aftereffects of ink color and fading tendencies : Tattoos can vary in quality depending on the ink depth and the pigments used, with minimal industry regulation, according to Beautiful Canadian. Some pigments, including potentially carcinogenic ones, may be unknown to tattoo artists. Therefore, the clinic recommends researching ink safety and considering ease of removal, especially for deeply pigmented tattoos or less conventional colors, because they can be more difficult and more expensive to remove.

Pick a good tattoo artist with a skilled, steady hand : Sometimes tattoo artists, especially amateur ones, do not paint your vision of the tattoo you wanted. And since tattoos are permanent, a bad-looking one can be troubling to live with, and fixing it can be costly and difficult to achieve.

Pick a hygienic tattoo parlor, and consider your health history : Tattooing involves piercing the skin deeply, creating wounds susceptible to infection if proper sanitation practices are not followed. People with poor healing or scarring tendencies should be cautious. Despite best practices, adverse reactions can occur, in which case people may need to undergo laser removal. In extreme cases, infections such as HIV or hepatitis can result from unsanitary conditions.

If you’re planning to get a tattoo, think before you leap: While not all tattoo procedures are inherently risky, data highlights widespread instances of regret, reflecting the growing demand for tattoo removal services.

