Got hard to grow biceps? Try the 5/20 Method to add size to your arms

If you’re looking to build thicker and fuller biceps without spending extensive hours in the weights room, it might be time to consider swapping your typical arms workout for the 5/20 method, three exercises that work from hard and heavy all of the way through to a high-rep burnout - without wait for it - any rest.

Yes, it’s as brutal as it sounds, but then again, nothing worth having comes easy, right? Why not try the 5/20 method for yourself? It’s quick, efficient, and super effective. We think you’ll love the pump, too.

The 5/20 Method explained

This hypertrophy protocol requires you to do three arm exercises back-to-back, performing 5, 10, and then 20 reps in that order. All three exercises are beneficial on their own, but combining them in one triple set multiplies their effect by exposing you to a variety of muscle-building stimuli at once; if your arms don’t feel like they’re on fire, then you’re basically doing it wrong. The method goes something like this:

Do a heavy, multi-joint exercise for 5 reps.

Next do a moderate-weight isolation exercise for 10 reps.

Finally, grab a resistance band or cable for one final exercise and burn out the muscle for a lighter weight for 20 reps.

Why the 5/20 Method works

To grow your arms, you need to hit your biceps and triceps equally hard, using both low reps (4-6) with heavier weights and higher reps (15-20) with lighter weights.

The 5/20 method not only utilizes both low and high rep ranges but also allows you to perform a style of training similar to drop-sets that ensures your muscles are completely fatigued in around 1/3 the time of your usual workout. It’s also one of the best methods for muscle hypertrophy and strength.

Man doing bayesian curls

Sample workout

Complete three rounds of the following complexes. Take as little rest as possible between exercises and around 2-3 minutes rest between rounds.

Round 1

Exercise 1

Bent over Rows

Reps: 5

Why? This move isn't just great for the biceps; it also hits your major back muscles, shoulders, forearms and core. As it's a compound exercise, using lots of upper body muscles, you should also be able to load up the barbell and go a lot heavier than you would do a regular bicep curl.

Exercise 2

Zottman curls

Reps: 10

Why? The Zottman curl is a variation of the bicep curl performed with a pair of dumbbells that strengthen not only your biceps but also your forearms and grip strength.

Exercise 3

Resistance Band Curls

Reps: 20

Why? Bicep curls with a resistance band allow you to work with a range of motions and angles while keeping a steady load on the biceps for longer.

Round 2

Exercise 1

Underhand pull-ups

Reps: 5

Why? This compound exercise not only targets your biceps but pretty much your entire upper body, as it also works your forearms, shoulders, lats and core

Exercise 2

Hammer Curls

Reps: 10

Why? In addition to targeting your biceps, the hammer curl also works the brachialis (the muscle underneath the biceps that helps with elbow flexion) and the brachioradialis (one of the forearm muscles that supports elbow flexion).

Exercise 3

Biceps Cable Curl

Reps: 20

Why? Cable curls work the long head of the bicep. The arms are positioned at the side of the body which is the favoured angle for the development of the long head.

Round 3

To build big arms you need to work your triceps too. These muscles make up 2/3 of your arm mass, so it’s vital not to leave them out.

Exercise 1

Lying Tricep Extension

Reps: 5

Why? The lying tricep extension hits all three tricep muscles but what makes this exercise special, is that it allows a greater stretch to the long head of the triceps.

Exercise 2

Close Grip Bench Press

Reps: 10

Why? Having a more narrow grip on the barbell takes more of the focus away from the chest of this popular compound exercise and places more of it on the triceps. It mainly targets the medial and lateral tricep heads, and is a great variation for overloading.

Exercise 3

Cable over-head triceps extension

Reps: 20

Why? This move is effective for isolating the tricep muscle. The resistance from the cable also helps to keep constant tension in your triceps, which is effective for muscle growth.