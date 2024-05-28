Got flip flops? You can get a free smoothie from Tropical Smoothie Cafe. Here’s when

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is giving away free smoothies — if you’ve got the right footwear.

On May 29, customers who visit a Tropical Smoothie Cafe wearing their favorite flip flops can get a free 12-ounce island punch smoothie, according to the Atlanta-based smoothie and juice bar chain.

It falls on National Flip Flop Day, an annual event celebrating the start of summer, the company said in a news release.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is treating fans to a free smoothie on National Flip Flop Day.

The deal is available from 2-7 p.m. local time, and no purchase is necessary.

The island punch smoothie features a blend of tropical flavors “including peach, guava, passion fruit, mango and pineapple,” according to a product description.

Customers can also try limited-time mocktails, such as the mango berry cosmo smoothie and watermelon mojito smoothie.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

Find your nearest Tropical Smoothie Cafe here.

