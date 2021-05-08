These $4 smart plugs will easily turn your house into a smart home

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Gosund? More like Godsend! (Photo: Amazon)

If you've been meaning to get a smart-home system going — or improve the one you have — there's never been a better opportunity than right now.

Here's why: You can score the Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug four-pack for just $14 with the on-page coupon and promo code 77KBX5Q2 at Amazon. You're looking at an impressive 50 percent discount combined — that amounts to $14 off and a cost of just $3.50 per plug. These smart plugs are also so popular that they've earned a five-star rating from more than 51,300 reviewers. No joke!

Shop it: Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug (four-pack), $14 with the on-page coupon and promo code 77KBX5Q2 (was $28), amazon.com

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? Calm down; you can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (Irregardless, those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Make your home smarter

For the uninitiated, a smart plug is a small doodad that fits between a power socket and an appliance — think coffee maker, TV, lamp — and enables you to operate said device through an app or a smart speaker. The upshot? It empowers you to achieve the formerly impossible, like turning off the lights without getting up from the couch or brewing java from bed in the morning with almost no effort. (Now if they could just invent a device to get up and go to work for you, amirite?)

Here's how they work: Simply plug one of the Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs into a wall outlet, then plug in your appliance of choice. The Mini communicates with your Wi-Fi network and allows you to operate your gadget via app. You can use the Gosund or Smart Life apps (so you're covered whether you have an Android or an iPhone) and control the item with your phone. Think of these plugs as 'The Clapper,' but for the digital age.

"For those of you that are old enough to remember The Clapper from many years ago, this product is like that but smarter and better," explained a delighted five-star reviewer. "...We can get on our cell phones and turn these things on ahead of time so our rooms are the temperature that we want when we go to bed at night. These seriously are the smartest little plugs. I will be buying more of these for other rooms of the house."

Be the under-covers boss of all your electric appliances. (Photo: Amazon)

Voice control

Speaking of Alexa (no pun intended), you can even connect these smart-home plugs to the Echo Dot or Google Home Mini to control things with your voice via Alexa or Google Assistant. After you sync them up, just say ‘Hey Alexa (or Hey Google), turn on my kitchen lights....and don't gimme any guff about it!’ Easy peasy!

"This product is great. The instructions are clear," shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. "Download app, plug in device, find the device, name it whatever you want and add it to Alexa and control it directly. I especially like the schedule function. I have my living room set to turn on and off at a certain time and it has worked flawlessly..."

At $14 for a four-pack (was $28), these Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs make everyday life run a whole lot smoother at just $3.50 a pop.

As another five-star reviewer puts it: "These smart plugs are a godsend!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

