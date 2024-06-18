Goshen Health expands mobile garden program

Jun. 17—GOSHEN — Several new organizations and residential complexes in Elkhart and Kosciusko counties now have access to fresh produce this summer thanks to the expansion of Goshen Health's mobile garden project.

Through grant funding received from the Indiana Department of Health, Goshen Health launched seven community mobile garden sites in 2023. This summer, the program has increased to 17 sites.

"We're excited to grow the mobile garden project across our service area, said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. "Access to healthy food is critical to maintaining health and we know that community gardens also contribute to improved social and mental health. This is a prime example of how working with community partners can lead to a big impact. We are grateful for the many partners that made this project possible."

To expand the program, Goshen Health partnered with several organizations including Seed to Feed, Purdue Extension and AmeriCorps. It is estimated that the gardens will positively impact around 400 community members this summer.

Current mobile garden locations include: ADEC, The Boys and Girls Club of Elkhart and Nappanee, Bowen Center, Brookside Manor, Cora Dale House, Courts of Colfax, Faith Mission, Harvest Coffee, Riverside Terrace, Rosedale High Rise, The Post Youth Center, The Tolson Center for Community Excellence, YWCA Women's Shelter and The Willows.

For more information, email: CommunityEngagement@GoshenHealth.com.