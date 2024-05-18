'Gorgeous rustic charm': Antique barn home in Wellfleet offers stunning interior at $749K

You'll find this beautiful antique converted barn on one of Wellfleet's most scenic side roads, within walking distance of Main Street, Mayo Beach and Wellfleet Harbor. The home is a unique and historic delight, the perfect refuge from today's hurly-burly world.

"It's like stepping back into old Cape Cod," said listing agent Courtney Trautman of Gibson Sotheby's International Realty. "It has gorgeous rustic charm."

Priced at $749,000, the home features three bedrooms, one bathroom and 1,770 square feet of living space. Much of the interior is graced by barn wood, which lends great warmth and beauty to the house.

The dining and kitchen area is on the lower level of the home, with lovely exposed brick and splendid wood beams. You'll find a large living area on the main floor, as well as a fantastic family room with brick flooring and three walls of windows. The main floor also includes a full bathroom and a bedroom.

This beautiful converted antique barn is located on a lovely side street in Wellfleet.

The top floor of the house, a three-season space, contains two bedrooms. The high ceilings and beautiful wood make the space feel like a summer cottage of yore, and it's a place that kids or guests will love.

Gracious outdoor living spaces surround the home, including a dining table under a trellis, an outdoor shower and a changing area. Beautiful perennial gardens add aesthetic delight and there is also a 360 square-foot outbuilding that has electricity. The space could be used for storage or as a workshop or studio.

The home's exquisite Wellfleet location offers serenity, convenience and walkability to town. The shops and restaurants of Wellfleet village are less than a mile from the house. The Wellfleet Harbor area, with more dining and art galleries opportunities, as well as access to Mayo Beach and the town tennis and pickleball courts, is about a mile from the home.

If you are seeking a true slice of old Cape Cod in one of the Cape's most scenic and sought-after towns, it may well be worth a trip to check out this fabulous transformed barn.

HOUSE DETAILSAddress: 80 Hamblen Farm Road, WellfleetPrice: $749,000Rooms: three bedrooms, one bathroomSquare feet: 1,770Lot size: 0.37 acreYear built: 1875MLS#: 22402133Contact: Courtney Trautman, Gibson Sotheby's International Realty, 617-816-5964

Eric Williams, when not solving Curious Cape Cod mysteries, writes about a variety of ways to enjoy the Cape, the weather, wildlife and other subjects. Contact him at ewilliams@capecodonline.com. Follow him on X: @capecast.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod real estate for sale: Beautiful barn home in Wellfleet, $749K