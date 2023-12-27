Gordon Ramsay's favorite HexClad knife set is $199 off — the one he calls 'the best in the business'

Using a sharp knife in the kitchen is more important than you may think. In fact, it’s safer to use a sharp knife than a dull one — a sharp knife will slice through anything with ease, while a dull knife may slip off and cause you to cut yourself. Nonetheless, you don’t have to worry about the sharpness of HexClad’s Japanese Damascus Steel Knife Set. Even better, you can save a whopping $199 on the set. (For even more deals, be sure to check out our roundup of all the best after-Christmas sales on the web.)

If you’re not familiar with HexClad, it’s known to be Gordon Ramsay’s favorite cookware brand. In fact, you may have seen it mentioned on Ramsay’s show Next Level Chef on FOX. After using and liking it, he actually became a partner of the brand. HexClad’s hybrid cookware is a combination of stainless steel and nonstick, and it’s extremely durable. However, its knives are a lot like its pans in that it’s all top of the line stuff.

Why is it a good deal?

The 7-Piece Japanese Damascus Steel Knife Set regularly sells for $599, but for a limited time, you can get it for $400. That's a great deal considering each knife on its own retails for $49 to $99 a pop. I agree, they're still pricey, even when they're on sale. However, when it comes to kitchen knives, you often get what you pay for. These will last you for years (and years) to come, making them a great investment, especially if you cook a lot.

Why is this Gordon Ramsay's favorite knife set?

“A chef is only as good as their knives,” Gordon Ramsay says on the brand's website, listing the set as one of his holiday gift picks.

Each one is forged with 67 layers of Japanese Damascus steel and offers Rockwell ratings of 60 or more (aka this is really strong stuff). This creates extremely hard blades and a sharp edges for effortless slicing and dicing.

“These knives slice so smoothly, it’s unbelievable,” Ramsay said in a press release when the knives were first released in 2022. “Whether prepping vegetables, slicing bread or deveining shrimp, it’s a perfect cut every time. From the professional industry to at-home, I’ve always said good cooking starts with knives. And these are the best in the business.”

As for how they look, the blades feature a gorgeous Damascus pattern, and the handles are a beautiful rare forest green Pakkawood. You won't mind keeping these out on your countertop!

The set includes an 8-inch chef’s knife, 8-inch serrated bread knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife. It also comes with a 9-inch honing rod for keeping your knives sharp for years to come and a magnetic walnut knife block for storing them.

The magnetic knife block gives you a secure spot to store your knives away from moisture — the enemy of any steel product. Plus, it's compact, so it won't take up a lot of room in your kitchen.

The knives stick to the magnetic wooden block. (HexClad)

What reviewers say

"Perfection at its best," wrote one impressed shopper in Hexclad's reviews. "If I had to choose only one word to describe my HexClad knives and pans it would be 'wow.' When my order arrived I knew right away that I was opening something very special because of the way they were packaged. The knives (and pans) are the best I have ever bought in 40 years. Cooking and preparing meals with them are amazing. If anyone is hesitating to purchase, don't."

"Oh my! Just received my knife set and it is amazing," wrote another enthusiastic reviewer. "I love the magnetic board almost as much as I love the knives. It’s slim and gives me more room on the counter. The knives feel of quality [and they] look and out perform others that I have tried. Tools are everything I always say, and these tools are awesome. Cut through a pineapple like butter."

Now, you may already know this, but you shouldn't really ever put your knives in the dishwasher. Sitting in water for too long can cause your knives to rust and dull. That's why HexClad recommends handwashing these only, and some customers don't love that aspect.

"Sharp and sturdy," shared another impressed shopper. "The magnet is very strong so I have no worries of them slipping. Knives are very sharp and cuts my food with ease. My only complaint is the hand wash recommendation, but I understand the need to be delicate with sharp knives."

Like Gordon Ramsay says, HexClad makes a fantastic knife set. If you need a new set of knives and only want the best, you may want to move quickly and invest while they're on sale.

Looking to replace more than knives? HexClad's after-Christmas sales include big savings on its cookware, too.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.