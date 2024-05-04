Gorditas, Loves, Sagecreek among this week's scores for health inspections

The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/foodinspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

Big Os Cocina Express, 907 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Carnitas El Pariente, 3009 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Cattlemans Club, 3803 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Champion BBQ Supply, 7306 S.W. 34th Ave.

Cold Stone Creamery/Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, 7406 S.W. 34th Ave.

Dream Entertainment Center, 2650 Dumas Drive #128.

Edged Up Barber Shop, 2650 Dumas Drive #138.

El Taco Loco Taqueria, 1300 S. Grand St.

El Tacuache Loco Mobile, 4706 S.W. 57th Ave.

Euro-Thai Grill 22, 2501 S. Arthur St.

Five Below #5078, 3120 S. Soncy Road.

J&L Good Grubs, 2200 N. Woodland St.

Mitchs TX BBQ #696, 1201 S. Taylor St.

Sunshine Child Care, 2108 13th Ave., Canyon.

Sushi Bomb Asian Food, 101 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Taqueria el Gardo, 1100 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Texas Tea Leaf Mobile Food Truck, 4002 Business Park Drive.

Todays Memories, 1600 S. Georgia St.

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a follow-up inspection:

Bangkok Restaurant and Lounge, 5901 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Big Lots, 3415 Bell St.

Corn Express, 812 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Corn Express Mobile, 812 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Exceptional Health Care Amarillo, 2101 S. Coulter St.

Four Points Bar and Grill, 1911 E. I-40.

HG Cuban Bar, 7702 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Healthkyk Nutrition, 2805 Wolflin Ave.

House of Donuts, 1615 N. Grand St.

LaMega Michoacana, 802 E. Amarillo Blvd, Space A.

Mclellan Learning Center, 401 S. Van Buren St.

Mesa Bar & Grill Mobile, 9400 I-27.

New York Bodega & Grill, 201 N. Adams St.

Opportunity School Central, 1100 S. Harrison St.

Palo Duro Creek Golf Club, 50 Country Club Drive, Canyon.

Popeyes, 7000 E. I-40.

Sinola Hot Dogs & Mexican Food. 2618 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Sprouts Early Learning Center, 5201 S. Soncy Road.

Taco Villa #5, 3301 S. Coulter St.

Tacos Kalifas, 1602 S. Grand St.

Tacos la Casita, 3011 W. Amarillo Blvd.

Taqueria Rivera-Mobile, 2602 S.E. 35d Ave.

Toot ‘n Totum #126, 31 Hunsley Road, Canyon.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(A/96) Amarillo Skilled Center, 6641 W. Amarillo Blvd. Juice nozzle soiled; walk-in freezer door not closing due to build-up of ice (repeat violation). COS.

(A/94) Big Lots #1436, 3510 E. I-40. Heavily seam dented cans on shelves for sale (repeat violation). COS. Food handler certification needed; mop sink out of service due to leaking faucet; no backflow device on mop sink. Correct by 05/29.

(A/93) Chicken Express, 2106 2nd Ave., Canyon. Three-compartment sink sanitizer dispenser not working properly; employee items stored in improper locations; scoop in cornmeal with handle improperly stored (repeat violation). COS. Heavy debris build- up on can opener; dust/debris on fans of walk-in cooler (repeat violation); hand washing sign needed in men’s bathroom. Correct by 07/29.

(A/95) Coronado Elementary, 3210 Wimberly Road. Sanitizer not dispensing properly. COS. Dust on prep table near hooks for equipment. Correct by 07/29. Heavy soil accumulation inside ice machine near ice dispenser (repeat violation); peeling paint on prep tables. Correct by 08/19.

(A/99) Don Harrington Recovery Center, 1200 Streit Drive. Acoustic ceiling tiles above mop sink. Correct by 04/29/2025.

(A/96) Donut Stop, 5815 W. I-40. Mouse feces by back door and beside hot water heater (repeat violation); food debris build up on outside of dishwasher; dust or splash back on some fans in reach in cooler (repeat violation); dust on vent hood filters; burned out bulbs in multiple reach-in coolers; hand sink in coffee area corroded. Correct by 04/24.

(A/98) Dream Sports Bar and Grill, 2650 Dumas Drive #152. No towels at hand sink (repeat violation). COS.

(A/99) Gibbys, 4414 Willow St. Grease and debris build up on multiple non-food contact surfaces. Correct by 07/25.

(B/83) Gorditas El Comal, 1210 E. Amarillo Blvd. Several pans of cooked meat at improper temperatures in single door reach-in refrigerator; multiple TCS (temperature/time controlled for safety) foods out of temperature on kitchen counter; chlorine sanitizer too strong; metal containers of cooling food stacked on top of each other in single door refrigerator. COS. Many foods in refrigerators not date marked. Correct by 05/03. Certified Food Manager certificate expired; food handler certification needed. Correct by 05/06.

(A/98) Grub Stop, 910 N. Fillmore St. Certified Food Manager must be on site at all times and certificate must be posted; food handler certification needed and certificates maintained on site. Correct by 05/28.

(A/95) Hoffbrau Steaks, 7203 W. I-40. No soap or paper towels at hand sink in bar (repeat violation). COS. Corner of walls and ceiling juncture must be filled or covered. Correct by 07/22. Dust on fans of walk-in beer cooler and ceilings in kitchen; sticky equipment door handles; old food debris on bottom of food broiler; green spill on beer cooler (repeat violation); glass light bulbs in kitchen without covers; hand washing sign needed at hand sink. Correct by 07/24.

(A/99) Joe Taco-Mobile, 7312 Wallace Blvd. Wrong permit number on exterior of mobile unit. Correct by 07/25.

(B/85) Little Caesars 10th St., 2710 S.W. 10th Ave. Orange chemical spray bottle stored beside oil and other foods under prep table; single-use towels stored in back hand sink. COS. Build-up on can opener blade and holder. Correct by 05/03. Employee handled food then personal phone without washing hands in between; no soap at restroom hand sink. Correct by 05/10. Back door with no screen left open; buildup on shelves near cut table, shelves over three-compartment sink and rolling racks in walk-in cooler; dark organic build-up on torn gaskets on lower section of make table; peeling paint and rust on some shelves in walk-in cooler; mops must hang upright to air dry properly; Certified Food Manager certificate must be posted in view of public, Correct by 07/29.

(A/99) Little Nest, 1400 S.W. 10th Ave. Sign needed at hand sink stating for hand washing only. Correct by 08/29.

(B/84) Loves Travel Stop #200, 6930 E. I-40. Several TCS foods with expired date marks; sanitizer in buckets tested too weak; chili/cheese dispenser and cappuccino machine dirty. COS. Food handler certification need and certificates maintained on premises; no thermometer in pizza refrigerated unit; rusted shelves/racks in walk-in cooler storing ready-to-eat foods; unfinished wood storing utensils must be sealed. Correct by 05/09. Frozen condensation dripping onto racks storing food in walk-in cooler; standing water near three-compartment sink due to unlevel floor; food debris accumulating on stored clean wares; soiled utensils stored on side of tank near three-compartment sink; heavily soiled in-use fan directly above make table. Correct by 07/28.

(A/97) Marybel Restaurant, 1015 S. Arthur St. Boxes for raw meat being reused for storage (repeat violation). COS.

(A/97) Marybel Restaurant Mobile, 1015 S. Arthur St. Tank for clean water not food grade; no labeling for wastewater. Correct by 05/30.

(A/93) Mi Torreon, 3500 E. Amarillo Blvd. Unauthorized persons prohibited; food debris in hand sink. COS. Gray water hose is connected to mobile and directly into a clean-out on outside of unit. Correct by 04/29.

(A/94) Papi Qs Tacos, 7701 W. I-40. Multiple items with no date or time stickers. Correct by 04/29. Slime growing around outside edges and inside soda spouts. Correct by 07/16. Food stored without lids in coolers; items in unsealed bags in freezers; vent hood filters dusty (repeat violation); baseboard broken off near walk-in cooler (repeat violation); wooden roller under trash can needs carpet removed and wood painted (repeat violation). Correct by 08/16.

(A/93) Raising Canes, 4700 S. Coulter St. Employee cleaned fryers then put on gloves and made fries without washing hands; bread racks stored next to hand sink and splash on bread bags. COS. Multiple food handler certificates expired. Correct by 05/06. Food build-up on clean dish racks and shelves in walk-in cooler. Correct by 10/24.

(B/87) Rossys Cocina, 2418 E. Amarillo Blvd. Eggs out of refrigeration at improper temperature; raw meat stored above ready-to-eat vegetables; wet wipes container unlabeled; food stored in non-food grade plastic bags; wet cloths not stored in sanitizer. COS. Chicken and meat thawing improperly. Correct by 08/23

(B/80) Sagecreek Assisted Living, 5500 S.W. 9th Ave., Peppers requiring refrigeration after opening stored on buffet at room temperature; several TCS food with expired or missing date marks; food thermometers not being sanitized; employees did not wash hands when switching tasks; deli turkey in walk-in cooler out of date; no soap or hand washing sign at hand sink in dishwashing area; cutting board melted and heavily scored; frozen condensation dripping onto boxes of pie shells in walk-in freezer (repeat violation). COS. Mold on racks in walk-in cooler in dishwasher area; build-up on outside of ice machine (repeat violation). Correct by 07/25.

(A/99) Sky West Assisted Living Center, 2623 12th Ave., Canyon. Ice scoop stored incorrectly in ice bucket. COS.

(A/94) Subway #7429-212, 3300 E. I-40. Quaternary sanitizer in bucket and at three-compartment sink too strong. COS. Air gap needed at three-compartment sink, PVC pipes below the flood level rim and wastewater going up into pipes connected to sink. Correct by 05/02.

(B/88) Taco Villa #3, 1826 S. Georgia St. Eggs inside cooler from a private home; several foods without date marks (repeat violation); employee food and drinks must be stored in a designated area; several wet wiping cloths on prep tables throughout kitchen; container of cinnamon sugar uncovered on cart; several utensils without handles used as spoons or handle touching top of food (repeat violation); heavy accumulation on soda machine nozzle diffusers (repeat violation); grease, dust and food build-up on several pieces of equipment (repeat violation); dust on walls of walk-in cooler (repeat violation). COS. Heavy grease spill around grease receptacle outside; wood frame into walk-in freezer must be sealed (repeat violation). Correct by 08/24.

(A/94) Toot ‘n Totum #5, 1500 S. Grand St. Metal stem thermometer out of calibration. COS. Sanitizer container and pump sprayers not labeled. Correct by 05/03. No quaternary sanitizer test strips; spills and build-up on floors and in corners of walk-in cooler (repeat violation). Correct by 05/10.

(A/98) Trinity Lutheran Church School, 5005 W. I-40. Dust on ceilings, near vents; holes in wall and ceiling of storage area. Correct by 07/29.

(A/99) Tru Bru Coffee Co. Mobile, 1601 S. Grand St. Permit numbers missing on both sides of unit. Correct by 07/25.

(A/95) Vibra Rehabilitation Hospital, 7200 S.W. 9th Ave. Dishwasher not dispensing chemical. COS. Wet rag around pipe of mechanical dishwasher; debris accumulating on tray holding clean cutting boards; ice build-up on outside door to walk-in freezer (repeat violation). Correct by 07/29.

(A/90) Windflower Nursing and Memory Care, 5500 S.W. 9th Ave. Cut lettuce at improper temperature; food debris on racks storing clean wares; heavily soiled sanitizer and food debris in sanitizer buckets; no paper towels at hand sinks; employee wearing dangling jewelry working with ready to eat foods; chips stored inside prep sink (repeat violation); frozen condensation dripping from stand up freezer (repeat violation). COS.

(A/99) Yum-Yum Hibachi, 3308 N.E. 20th Ave. Missing permit number on driver’s side of unit. Correct by 07/25.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo Food Establishment Inspection Report for May 5, 2024