Hot 4th of July Amazon sale: Goggle's smart thermostat can save you up to $145 a year!

Still manually lowering the temperature in your house? What are you, a caveman? Get smart! (Photo: Amazon)

Smart-home devices aren’t just smart because they can connect to the internet or tell you about the weather — the very best devices are designed to help you save money too.

Take the Google Nest Thermostat, for example. The smart-home thermostat can analyze your home's heating and cooling and then adjust the ambient temp accordingly. In fact, it knows to keep it toasty when your family is home, and tone it down when it’s just you. It also automatically turns the heat down when you leave your home for the day.

For the 4th of July, it's on sale for $100, or $30 off, at Amazon — that's a nearly 25 percent savings and the retail giant's lowest price on its No. 1 bestselling thermostat. In fact, it's so popular that it has earned a rave five-star rating from more than 4,200 reviewers.

Normally priced at $130, the Google Nest Thermostat also syncs with your smartphone via the Nest app. Now you can control the temperature of your abode, even if you’re heading home from the store or just touched down at the airport. It’s even great if you’re in bed and just don’t want to get up to adjust the thermostat.

"...I love being in bed and turning it on from my phone, if necessary," shared a delighted five-star reviewer. "Or the heat will kick on when I pull into my driveway. It was very easy to set the program and adjust as I see fit. I think Google does an amazing job of simplifying instruction with quick-to-the-point walk-throughs."

Unlike that freeloading grad student you've got sleeping upstairs, the Google Nest Thermometer pays for itself. (Photo: Amazon)

Here's the payoff: All that precise, targeting temp-adjusting can lower your heating bill Translation: It pays for itself in the long run (or maybe the not-so-long run). According to Nest, the Google Nest Thermostat can save you an average of up to 12 percent on a heating bill and up to 15 percent on cooling per year. That’s up to $145 a year, so it basically pays for itself.

"...You can set a schedule on the app for what temp you want it set throughout the day and while you sleep," explained a satisfied Amazon shopper. "It geo-fences your location and will turn temp up when you leave the house if you want it to. It really is a must-have for busy people like my wife and I. We both work full-time and live in southern Louisiana, where it gives Hell a run for its money. The thermostat definitely has made a noticeable change on our electric bill and it is not difficult to use or set up. If you're on the fence, go for it, I did and I am so happy..."

You can connect the thermostat to a Google Nest Mini for hands-free navigation and voice commands. Then, simply tell the Google Assistant your exact preferred temperature. It also comes in a few fun colors, including Charcoal (black), Fog (green), Sand (orange) and Snow (white).

We don’t know about you, but that sounds pretty smart to us — especially at nearly 25 percent off!

"Absolutely love this and it looks amazing on the wall of my mid-century house," added another happy five-star reviewer. "It works flawlessly and I've had zero problems setting it up and using it. Wished I'd gotten one of these Nest devices years ago — it's a true game changer in my house. Very convenient to use versus the old one I had to get up and change all the time!"

