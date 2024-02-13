Say goodbye to razor burn with the 6 best shaving creams for sensitive skin, according to dermatologists

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

While shaving is an essentially painless mode of hair removal, many shaving creams contain ingredients that can aggravate sensitive skin, including but not limited to artificial fragrances and drying alcohols. So how does one with sensitive skin actually find a high-quality, effective shaving cream that works for their grooming routine without causing irritation? We tapped two board-certified dermatologists to find out. Keep reading for their expert insight on the matter — along with their derm-approved recommendations.

What shaving cream is safe for sensitive skin?

As noted, many shave products contain ingredients that can be potentially harmful to sensitive skin — so what should you be looking for when perusing the ingredient list? “Various good ingredients to look out for include glycerin, which acts as a humectant to draw moisture in, and shea butter because it’s a humectant with occlusive and emollient benefits,” explains Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City and New Jersey.

“You also want to look for skin-soothing and calming ingredients such as colloidal oatmeal or aloe, and moisturizing ingredients like jojoba oil.”

Dr. Joshua Zeichner, a fellow board-certified dermatologist based in New York City, is also a fan of ingredients like avocado butter and vitamin E, both of which are highly nourishing and soothing on the skin. Zeichner also recommends rich, creamy formulas or thicker gels as they’re best at protecting sensitive skin from friction.

“Creams are generally better for those with dry or sensitive skin, while gels and foams tend to be better for those with oily skin,” adds Garshick. “With that said, a lot of it also comes down to personal preference based on the feel on the skin, as foams tend to be more lightweight and easy to rinse away.”

What shaving cream to avoid with sensitive skin

“If you have sensitive skin, it’s always best to opt for a shaving product that is fragrance-free as fragrances may be irritating to the skin,” says Garshick in regards to what to steer clear of when shopping for shaving products. “Additionally,you should avoid any products that contain drying alcohols, as these can also be harsh on the skin.”

Certain drying alcohols include ethanol, isopropyl alcohol, alcohol denat, benzyl alcohol and methanol. They’re often used to help preserve products, or make creamy products feel more lightweight, but unfortunately they can cause unwanted irritation (see: redness and dryness) for some people.

Quick tips on how to shave with sensitive skin

It’s worth noting that how you shave is almost as important as the tools you do it with. Keeping this in mind, here are some simple steps to help ensure you get the best shave for your sensitive skin.

Wet skin thoroughly to avoid any irritation from friction.

Use a razor that’s specifically designed for sensitive skin.

Ensure your skin is properly coated in shaving gel or cream prior to shaving.

Use slow and light, ultra-gentle strokes, especially in sensitive areas.

Shave in the direction that your hair naturally grows instead of against it.

Wash and moisturize skin well afterwards to keep it nourished and protected.

Always patch test your shaving product on a small area of skin before applying it everywhere.

Now that we’ve primed you on what to look for in a shaving product for sensitive skin — and hit you with some helpful tips on how to get optimal results — discover some of the best shaving cream and gels on the market that are extra kind on compromised skin.

Best shaving creams for sensitive skin

Aveeno Positively Smooth Shave Gel

“This moisturizing gel contains a combination of soy, aloe and vitamin E so it’s soothing on the skin and helps to reduce irritation,” says Garshick of Aveeno’s classic fan-favorite shave gel. “It has a very light fragrance for those who prefer a scent and helps to soften and condition the hairs, making it gentle enough for use on the face or body.”



Gillette Satin Care Ultra Sensitive Shave Gel

This dye and fragrance-free shaving gel from Gillette delivers a rich, creamy lather to reduce friction, and it contains less than 15 ingredients. It’s also dermatologist-tested specifically for sensitive skin.







The Art of Shaving Unscented Shaving Cream

This rich, creamy formula is clinically tested for sensitive skin and contains a high concentration of glycerin to create an extra slippery feel that aids in reducing friction. In addition to glycerin, it also features coconut acid, which has anti-inflammatory (aka soothing) properties.







Vanicream Shave Cream

This no-frills shaving formula from Vaincream is free of fragrance, preservatives, formaldehyde, parabens and more — making it an especially good option for those with sensitive skin. “It nourishes the skin, helping to reduce irritation and bumps by minimizing friction between the skin and the razor blade,” explains Garshick. Hero ingredients include glycerin, panthenol and dimethicone, all of which hydrate the skin.



Pacific Shaving Company Clean Shave Cream

Enriched with shea butter, vitamin E and sunflower seed oil, this deeply conditioning shaving cream protects fragile skin from blade friction while nourishing and hydrating it at the same time. The unisex formula features a rich, silky lather that comforts skin and shields it from harm, and it comes in both unscented and lightly fragranced options.



Eos Shea Better Sensitive Skin Shave Cream

“This skin-calming shaving cream contains a combination of shea oil and shea butter to help moisturize, providing long-lasting hydration,” says Garshick of this pick, which is specifically designed for sensitive skin types. “It also has colloidal oatmeal which can help soothe the skin, and was shown to be safe to use even in delicate areas.”



